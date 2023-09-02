 

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Already Smashes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Record

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Already Smashes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Record
Instagram/Columbia Pictures
Movie

AMC reports that 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' has set a new single-day ticket sale record for the cinema chain less than three hours after tickets went on sale.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is storming her way into U.S. theaters. A day after it was announced, her highly-anticipated concert film is already making a huge splash with its massive pre-sales at AMC Theaters.

According to AMC, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" shattered the record previously held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in less than three hours. It has clocked a mind-blowing $26 million for the circuit in pre-sales in its first 24 hours, surpassing the $16.9 million earned by the Marvel superhero pic in single-day ticket sales back in 2021.

Separately, Fandango claimed that "The Eras Tour" movie has broken its record for biggest first-day ticket sales for 2023. Without giving specific numbers, the ticketing service said the concert film's pre-sales rank among blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at similar points in their sale cycles.

  Editors' Pick

"Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film to the big screen," said Jerramy Hainline, senior VP at Fandango Ticketing. "Not only is Taylor Swift's concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more."

AMC is the world's biggest theater chain and the film's official distrubutor, but the "Eras Tour" concert film is also playing at rival circuits like Regal and Cinemark, as well as independent locations. Movie insider Matt Belloni noted in a Puck News newsletter that pre-sale tickets for the "Eras Tour" movie were on track to end in $30 million in sales for these three theater chains.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", a rendering of her record-breaking stadium tour, was announced by the pop superstar via Instagram on Thursday, August 31. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she posted on her account. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Following the announcement, Universal and Bloomhouse were forced to make adjustment to the release date of "The Exorcist: Believer" to avoid the premiere of Taylor's concert film. The supernatural horror film will arrive one week earlier, on October 6, after initially securing its deliberately timed debut on Friday the 13 of October.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Latest News
Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Sep 02, 2023

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models
  • Sep 02, 2023

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute
  • Sep 02, 2023

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words
  • Sep 02, 2023

Barbara Walters Expressed 'No Regrets' in Her Final Words

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top
  • Sep 02, 2023

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top

Most Read
'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Movie

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher