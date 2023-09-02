Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Already Smashes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Record

Instagram/Columbia Pictures Movie

AMC reports that 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' has set a new single-day ticket sale record for the cinema chain less than three hours after tickets went on sale.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is storming her way into U.S. theaters. A day after it was announced, her highly-anticipated concert film is already making a huge splash with its massive pre-sales at AMC Theaters.

According to AMC, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" shattered the record previously held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in less than three hours. It has clocked a mind-blowing $26 million for the circuit in pre-sales in its first 24 hours, surpassing the $16.9 million earned by the Marvel superhero pic in single-day ticket sales back in 2021.

Separately, Fandango claimed that "The Eras Tour" movie has broken its record for biggest first-day ticket sales for 2023. Without giving specific numbers, the ticketing service said the concert film's pre-sales rank among blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at similar points in their sale cycles.

"Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film to the big screen," said Jerramy Hainline, senior VP at Fandango Ticketing. "Not only is Taylor Swift's concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more."

AMC is the world's biggest theater chain and the film's official distrubutor, but the "Eras Tour" concert film is also playing at rival circuits like Regal and Cinemark, as well as independent locations. Movie insider Matt Belloni noted in a Puck News newsletter that pre-sale tickets for the "Eras Tour" movie were on track to end in $30 million in sales for these three theater chains.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", a rendering of her record-breaking stadium tour, was announced by the pop superstar via Instagram on Thursday, August 31. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she posted on her account. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Following the announcement, Universal and Bloomhouse were forced to make adjustment to the release date of "The Exorcist: Believer" to avoid the premiere of Taylor's concert film. The supernatural horror film will arrive one week earlier, on October 6, after initially securing its deliberately timed debut on Friday the 13 of October.

