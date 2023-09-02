Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch

Instagram Celebrity

Before being met with backlash, the former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star shows off the lunch box, consisting of 8 mozzarella sticks and fruit, that she prepared for her daughter.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pumpkin (Lauryn Effird) has found herself in hot water over her choice of meal for her minor child. After showing off her 5-year-old daughter's lunch box, the daughter of Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, was blasted by many social media users for packing the little girl with "unhealthy" food.

Earlier in August, the 32-year-old former reality TV star was bombarded with many unpleasant online responses on a Reddit forum. In the comments section, one of the platform users bluntly deemed the meal "so dangerous and unhealthy." Meanwhile, another took issue with the quantity of the food, "And 8!? … how hard is it to make a JFC sandwich?"

The backlash did not stop there. Similarly, a third pointed out, "I'm more disturbed by the quantity here. It's the fact that she's being taught to eat like this." In the meantime, a fourth stated, "That's too much cheese for a 5 yr old. Hell, it's too much cheese for an adult really."

Pumpkin was met with criticisms shortly after she uploaded a photo of her daughter Ella's lunch for school in her pink and purple bento box. In the snap, it could be seen that Ella's meal consisted of eight mozzarella sticks, seven whole strawberries and a number of frozen small grapes. Over the snap, Pumpkin noted, "Goodmorning," adding a slew of emojis including a smiling face with three red hearts emoji.

Pumpkin a.k.a. Lauryn Effird received backlash for giving her 5-year-old daughter 8 mozzarella sticks for school lunch.

A few months prior, the former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star expressed her thoughts on witnessing her daughter graduating from pre-kindergarten. On May 18, she revealed via Instagram that the special day was "bittersweet" for her as a mother. Along with a number of photos and videos, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Today was so bittersweet for me. My oldest baby graduated prek today."

"I was crying way before the program could get started," Pumpkin admitted. She went on to recall, "You've learned so much this year and created so many new friends (which I hear about each & everyday). We were blessed with great teachers for Ella's first year of school and I'm beyond grateful for Ms.Hughes & Mr.Nesbitt."

"They always communicated with me and made this transition so easy for ella," she continued. She did not forget to show her appreciation by writing, "Also to everyone who showed up for her this morning thank you for going above & beyond for Ella & always showing up for her. Now on to summer break and kindergarten." She concluded, "Congratulations my sweet ella Grace. We are so proud of you always, adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji."

You can share this post!