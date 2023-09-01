 

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit
Cover Images/Sara Jaye Weiss
Music

Despite previous claim that there's no truth to 'rumors' of the 'Thank U, Next' songstress leaving SB Projects and Hybe, it's now said that the singer has cut all ties with her longtime manager.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande completely breaks free from Scooter Braun despite previous denial. After a source insisted that news of the singer/actress leaving SB Projects was just "rumors," it has now been confirmed that she has exited both Scooter's management company and Hybe.

Blaming Scooter's team for the conflicting reports, a so-called insider has alleged, "Scooter's team is spinning the story." The source went on insisting, "Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe. There is absolutely no truth to her staying."

Further hinting that the split was not amicable, it has been confirmed that Ariana has unfollowed her former longtime manager on Instagram. "Ariana unfollowed him over the weekend," the source added.

  Editors' Pick

After news broke earlier in August that Ariana was parting ways with Scooter, a source familiar with the situation debunked it, calling it "rumors." The source explained, "Negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO" after he sold SB Projects' parent company, Ithaca Holdings, to the South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE in 2021.

"Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like," the source claimed, noting that the "7 Rings" hitmaker was planning to part with Scooter on friendly terms, more because she's "excited to go in a different direction" and because she's "outgrown him."

Ariana isn't the only star who has reportedly parted ways with Scooter. Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Idina Menzel have been reported to be exiting Scooter's management company as well.

Scooter, however, reportedly does not let the drama over the artist exodus impact him. A source has told Daily Mail that the 42-year-old is "the happiest he has ever been" and is "looking forward to spending more quality time with his three young children."

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Ethan Slater Affair Rumors

Ariana Grande Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Ethan Slater Affair Rumors

Latest News
John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing
  • Sep 01, 2023

John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit
  • Sep 01, 2023

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Lindsay Hubbard 'Blindsided' by Carl Radke Split on Camera
  • Sep 01, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard 'Blindsided' by Carl Radke Split on Camera

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show
  • Sep 01, 2023

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
  • Sep 01, 2023

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name
  • Sep 01, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name

Most Read
Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork
Music

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals