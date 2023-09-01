Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Cover Images/Sara Jaye Weiss Music

Despite previous claim that there's no truth to 'rumors' of the 'Thank U, Next' songstress leaving SB Projects and Hybe, it's now said that the singer has cut all ties with her longtime manager.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande completely breaks free from Scooter Braun despite previous denial. After a source insisted that news of the singer/actress leaving SB Projects was just "rumors," it has now been confirmed that she has exited both Scooter's management company and Hybe.

Blaming Scooter's team for the conflicting reports, a so-called insider has alleged, "Scooter's team is spinning the story." The source went on insisting, "Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe. There is absolutely no truth to her staying."

Further hinting that the split was not amicable, it has been confirmed that Ariana has unfollowed her former longtime manager on Instagram. "Ariana unfollowed him over the weekend," the source added.

After news broke earlier in August that Ariana was parting ways with Scooter, a source familiar with the situation debunked it, calling it "rumors." The source explained, "Negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO" after he sold SB Projects' parent company, Ithaca Holdings, to the South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE in 2021.

"Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like," the source claimed, noting that the "7 Rings" hitmaker was planning to part with Scooter on friendly terms, more because she's "excited to go in a different direction" and because she's "outgrown him."

Ariana isn't the only star who has reportedly parted ways with Scooter. Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Idina Menzel have been reported to be exiting Scooter's management company as well.

Scooter, however, reportedly does not let the drama over the artist exodus impact him. A source has told Daily Mail that the 42-year-old is "the happiest he has ever been" and is "looking forward to spending more quality time with his three young children."

You can share this post!