 

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
The 'Thank U, Next' singer is revealed to have unfollowed the music manager following rumors of her SB Projects exit, while Taylor Swift's longtime collaborator throws shade at Braun with a hilarious meme.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande may not be parting ways on an amicable term with Scooter Braun. The singer/actress has hinted at a rift between her and her former longtime manager with her social media move.

According to various reports, the "Break Free" songstress has unfollowed her former manager on Instagram. It's unknown when exactly she began unfollowing Braun on the platform, but her suspicious move arrives following reports that she has joined a long list of artists to exit his SB Projects.

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff has weighed in on the client exodus from Braun's management company. The longtime collaborator of Taylor Swift threw shade at the music manager by posting a hilarious meme on his Instagram Story.

The newlywed reshared a "Sims" meme featuring a quote that read, "Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager." In the pic, the computer character stared intently at their computer while a baby erupted into flames on the floor.

Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Idina Menzel have been reported to be joining the list of A-list stars who exited Scooter's management company. A rep for Bieber recently denied that he had split from his longtime manager, saying, "Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

However, another report claimed that the Canadian superstar has hired a new lawyer to help him get out of his management contract with Braun that should expire in 2027. It's rumored that the "Baby" hitmaker is not happy with the way 20% of his publishing rights were sold for "quick cash."

Meanwhile, Braun poked fun at the reports of him being left by his clients. On Tuesday, August 22, he tweeted, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself." He also posted a series of snaps from a recent trip to Ireland, which he captioned, "Carpe diem :)."

