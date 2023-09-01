'Big Brother 25' Recap: Will Power of Invincibility Save One Houseguest From Eviction?

CBS TV

In the new episode of 'Big Brother' season 25, best friends Blue Kim and Jag Bains will finally learn their fate on the hit CBS reality TV show after being nominated for eviction by HoH Cameron Hardin.

AceShowbiz - Blue Kim and Jag Bains were sitting on the chopping block after Head of Household Cameron Hardin nominated the two for eviction and Veto winner Red Utley refused to save one of them. In the live eviction episode of "Big Brother" season 25 on Thursday, August 31, the best friends would learn their fate on the hit CBS reality TV show.

After the Veto meeting, Cameron assured Blue that she would be fine as long as she laid low through the week. Meanwhile, Jag tried so hard to convince everyone in the house that he could be the "better ally" for them. He told Cirie, Izzy and Matt that he trusted "this team" and asked them to save him this week.

Cirie then told Jared to vote Blue out despite their showmance. Jared was worried that it would be obvious that he voted her out, prompting Cirie to push it with him by saying, "I need this one." Jared was not happy being told what to do and being left out of the decision that his alliance made without him.

Later, the houseguests were surprised when they got an unexpected message from the Comic-verse. It's about the new "superpower" that fans voted on to give four players the chance to win this new power, though the chosen players were kept in secret. Each houseguest entered a room on their own to learn if they'd play while the results of who won the game would also be kept secret. The said power is the BB Power of Invincibility, a rare superpower to save someone from eviction in one of the next few evictions.

America was the first contestant to enter the Temple of Power. She learned she wasn't chosen to compete. Bowie and Cameron were also not chosen, while Cirie was. The other three houseguests chosen to compete were Cory, Matt and Jag.

Later, each of the competitors entered the Diary Room to learn the results of the competition. Matt won as he had the fastest time of 0:45, meaning that he's granted the power to save himself and or any other houseguests from eviction. Matt was confused about what to do with his power, so he told Cirie that he won the rare superpower. Matt and Cirie considered using the power to save Jag because they thought Jag was a good player and loyal.

In their final statements and pleas to the houseguests, Blue said that she played strategically. She added that she had more to show so she asked them to consider saving her. Meanwhile, Jag talked about his friendships with everyone in the house, adding that he wanted to continue to build memories with them all.

Red decided to vote for Jag. Jared, Cory and America did the same. Matt, Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Mecole and Bowie followed suit, meaning that Jag was evicted with 10 votes.

Surprisingly, a new message was transmitted from the Comic-verse before Jag exited the house. Red revealed that the message said the BB Power of Invincibility had been activated and Jag was saved from eviction. In addition, the power resulted in everyone being able to compete in the next Head of Household competition.

