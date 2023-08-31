Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Movie

The Emmy Award-winning actor is completely unrecognizable as he suits up to play Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari, who tries to save his company from bankruptcy.

AceShowbiz - Neon is going full throttle with the promotion of "Ferrari" amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the first teaser trailer for the movie has been released for fans' viewing pleasure.

Making its way out online, the intense trailer mostly highlights Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrarri. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor is completely unrecognizable as he plays the Italian sports car entrepreneur.

Oozing classic elegance, he rocks slicked back white hair while sporting a three-piece suit and stylish sunglasses in the trailer that features minimum dialogs. He looks pretty much pensive most of the time, but gets emotional and breaks down in tears as he mourns the loss of his eldest son Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari.

The video also features Penelope Cruz as Ferrari's wife Laura Ferrari and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi. Towards the end of the video, he says during what looks like a business meeting, "If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win."

"Ferrari" is set in the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Michael Mann directs the pic with the script written by Troy Kennedy Martin based on 1991's biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine" by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. Also starring in the biopic are Patrick Dempsey as fellow racecar driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as racer Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian and Gabriel Leone as driver Alfonso de Portago.

Most of the film was shot in Brescia, Italy, where the real Mille Miglia race took place. The drama sports thriller will premiere at Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 31 and is released in the U.S. on December 25.

