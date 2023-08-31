Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Instagram Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the 41-year-old 'Break My Soul' hitmaker and her 53-year-old husband Jay-Z are expecting their fourth child together.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z are reportedly expanding their family. If a new report is to be believed, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker and the Roc Nation founder are expecting their fourth child together.

A source who has been traveling with the R&B singer for her "Renaissance" tour told Media Take Out that Bey hinted at her pregnancy with the change of her drinking habit. "Beyonce has not been drinking this entire ['Renaissance'] tour," the source said. "Usually she has a glass of wine or champagne after she completes her set, but that didn't happen here."

If the rumors are true, this isn't the first time Beyonce was pregnant during a tour. She was pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi during the latter stages of her "Formation" tour. "I'm getting the same vines as we got during ['Formation' tour]," the insider claimed.

Not stopping there, the news outlet also pointed out that Beyonce appeared to sport a baby bump during her show. In a video attached, the Grammy-winning musician could be seen performing with a pretty protruding belly.

Beyonce, who shares Blue Ivy as well as twins Sir and Rumi with the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, has yet to comment on the pregnancy report.

That aside, Queen Bey, who played the Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, August 30, was made an honorary mayor of Santa Clara for what marks her fifth headline concert at the venue. The 41-year-old was handed the silver key to the Californian city.

Santa Clara mayor Lisa M Gillmor revealed, "The city of Santa Clara is excited to welcome fans and visitors to our beautiful city. As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyonce back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city. Beyonce demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally. In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyonce a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor."

Her publicist Dr Yvette Noel-Schure accepted the key on her behalf. She said, "Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms Carter. To all who made the decision to honor her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California. I have worked with Beyonce now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognized for her contribution to the arts and to society at large."

She added, "She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning. To enter a room proud of who you are, whose you are, where you come from and who you love."

