Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

The fan-favorite periodic drama, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will not be returning for season 4, despite its positive reviews and seven Emmy nominations.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulu reportedly has made a surprising decision by canceling "The Great". The fan-favorite series, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will not be returning for season 4, much to fans' disappointment.

Deadline was the first one to report that the network pulled the plug on the periodic drama after three seasons. Representatives for the series, which is loosely based on Catherine The Great's rise to power as the Empress of Russia, have yet to comment on the cancellation report.

Fans, unsurprisingly, slammed Hulu for the decision considering the show's positive reviews and seven Emmy nominations. "mind you this show was the absolute best hulu had to offer," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Echoing the sentiment, one person added, "not even a critically acclaimed and emmy-winning series is safe from cancellation."

Feeling conflicted, one other said, "Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were so so spectacular in this upset but I'm only happy if this means they'll be free to take up more film projects." Some others, meanwhile, thought it was a no-brainer after the show killed off Nicholas' beloved character Peter III in season 3.

Joining Elle and Nicholas in the cast are Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. "The Great" was originally billed as "an occasionally true story" before adjusting its historical note to "an almost entirely untrue story." The series took a satirical look at the life of Russia's longest-reigning female ruler, beginning with her arrival in the country and complicated marriage to spoiled brute Peter III.

Season 3 shocked fans when several characters met their demise in jaw-dropping deaths. The finale left off with Catherine (Elle) starting a new chapter as she experienced all five stages of grief and looked forward to the next era of her rule.

