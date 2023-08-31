 

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons
Hulu/Gareth Gatrell
TV

The fan-favorite periodic drama, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will not be returning for season 4, despite its positive reviews and seven Emmy nominations.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulu reportedly has made a surprising decision by canceling "The Great". The fan-favorite series, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will not be returning for season 4, much to fans' disappointment.

Deadline was the first one to report that the network pulled the plug on the periodic drama after three seasons. Representatives for the series, which is loosely based on Catherine The Great's rise to power as the Empress of Russia, have yet to comment on the cancellation report.

Fans, unsurprisingly, slammed Hulu for the decision considering the show's positive reviews and seven Emmy nominations. "mind you this show was the absolute best hulu had to offer," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Echoing the sentiment, one person added, "not even a critically acclaimed and emmy-winning series is safe from cancellation."

  Editors' Pick

Feeling conflicted, one other said, "Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were so so spectacular in this upset but I'm only happy if this means they'll be free to take up more film projects." Some others, meanwhile, thought it was a no-brainer after the show killed off Nicholas' beloved character Peter III in season 3.

Joining Elle and Nicholas in the cast are Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. "The Great" was originally billed as "an occasionally true story" before adjusting its historical note to "an almost entirely untrue story." The series took a satirical look at the life of Russia's longest-reigning female ruler, beginning with her arrival in the country and complicated marriage to spoiled brute Peter III.

Season 3 shocked fans when several characters met their demise in jaw-dropping deaths. The finale left off with Catherine (Elle) starting a new chapter as she experienced all five stages of grief and looked forward to the next era of her rule.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper
Related Posts
Elle Fanning Credits Her Racy TV Role in 'The Great' With Helping to Shed Her Image as Child Star

Elle Fanning Credits Her Racy TV Role in 'The Great' With Helping to Shed Her Image as Child Star

Nicholas Hoult Stole Painting From Set of TV Show 'The Great'

Nicholas Hoult Stole Painting From Set of TV Show 'The Great'

Elle Fanning 'Obsessed' With Her Pregnant Look in Catherine the Great Series

Elle Fanning 'Obsessed' With Her Pregnant Look in Catherine the Great Series

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Aug 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children
  • Aug 31, 2023

Nick Cannon's Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember Names of Host's 12 Children

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper
  • Aug 31, 2023

Tom Brady Flashes His Abs Amid Irina Shayk's Steamy Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons
  • Aug 31, 2023

Elle Fanning's 'The Great' Shockingly Canceled After 3 Seasons

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer
  • Aug 31, 2023

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Aug 31, 2023

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Most Read
Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher
TV

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes

Jessica Simpson Open to Starring on 'Newlyweds'-Like TV Show

Jessica Simpson Open to Starring on 'Newlyweds'-Like TV Show

Selena Gomez Deletes 'Tone Deaf' 'OMITB' Post After Breaking Actors' Strike Rules Accusation

Selena Gomez Deletes 'Tone Deaf' 'OMITB' Post After Breaking Actors' Strike Rules Accusation