 

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'
NEON
Movie

The 'Star Wars' actor explains why it's easy to work with his female co-stars Penelope and Shailene in the Enzo Ferrari biopic which is directed by Michael Mann.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver says it wasn't difficult to work with Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. The 40-year-old actor will next play Enzo Ferrari in "Ferrari" while the Spanish star plays his wife Laura Ferrari and the "Big Little Lies" actress appears as his mistress, Lina Lardi, and Adam insisted they didn't need to do much to prepare because his co-stars are such "really great actors."

"Leading up to it, it wasn't something we talked about. I've felt that when you're working with really great actors, there's not a lot of ... there's kind of a shorthand that immediately kind of happens," he told Entertainment Tonight when asked how he approached bonding with the women.

"There's immediate respect and they're both actors who are very present, and they're not anywhere else. They're right there with you, so in a way it's easy. Then just playing the scenes 'cause the script is so strong."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Penelope was "sad" to barely see Shailene on set because they didn't have any scenes together, so they only had contact during the table read and again when the 49-year-old actress shot a scene with paparazzi. She said, "That's the only day we saw each other. I love her work so much. I was sad not to have any scenes with her and have everything with Adam."

For Shailene, she hailed making the movie "life-changing" because she "learned so much" from director Michael Mann. She gushed, "The opportunity to work with somebody who has spent a lifetime dedicated to perfecting and mastering a craft, it's a rare thing."

"The world is very fleeting at the moment; people's attention span is all over the place, and Michael is dedicated and devoted to every single aspect of the process. Even now in the marketing side of this film. I learned so much working with him because I'd never - even in life, in general, outside of this industry - been around someone who was so absolutely able to focus on every single attention of detail. It was a life-changing experience."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards
Related Posts
Adam Driver Insists Filming 'Ferrari' Outside Italy 'Wouldn't Have Worked'

Adam Driver Insists Filming 'Ferrari' Outside Italy 'Wouldn't Have Worked'

Patrick Dempsey Regrets Dyeing His Hair Blonde for 'Ferrari'

Patrick Dempsey Regrets Dyeing His Hair Blonde for 'Ferrari'

'Ferrari' Director Denies 'House of Gucci' Influence on Adam Driver's Casting

'Ferrari' Director Denies 'House of Gucci' Influence on Adam Driver's Casting

Adam Driver Earns Praises After Dropping F-Bomb to Festgoer's 'Rude' Question About 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver Earns Praises After Dropping F-Bomb to Festgoer's 'Rude' Question About 'Ferrari'

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Adam Driver Has 'Immediate Respect' for Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley on Set of 'Ferrari'

Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson
  • Dec 16, 2023

Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life
  • Dec 16, 2023

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors
  • Dec 16, 2023

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years
  • Dec 16, 2023

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years

Most Read
Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer
Movie

Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

Jenna Ortega Plots to Ruin Martin Freeman in Trailer of Seductive Thriller 'Miller's Girl'

Jenna Ortega Plots to Ruin Martin Freeman in Trailer of Seductive Thriller 'Miller's Girl'

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey

James Gunn Assures 'Superman: Legacy' Will Stay Away From 'Meaningless Cameo'

James Gunn Assures 'Superman: Legacy' Will Stay Away From 'Meaningless Cameo'

Timothee Chalamet Believes He Would Have Played a 'Reject' in 'Barbie'

Timothee Chalamet Believes He Would Have Played a 'Reject' in 'Barbie'

Bradley Cooper Dishes on His Transition From Acting to Directing

Bradley Cooper Dishes on His Transition From Acting to Directing

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

Hayden Christensen Felt Like He's 'Cheating' on George Lucas When He First Returned to 'Star Wars'

Hayden Christensen Felt Like He's 'Cheating' on George Lucas When He First Returned to 'Star Wars'