Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Updating her social media account after backlash over her 'tone deaf' 'Only Murders in the Building' post, the 'Single Soon' singer unleashes an image of her sporting a cast on her arm.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is unstoppable despite backlash over her recent "Only Murders in the Building" post. Shortly after deleting the "tone deaf" post, the singer/actress has updated her social media account with a new picture showing her broken hand.

On Wednesday, August 30, the 31-year-old pop star made use of her Instagram Story to share the brand-new selfie. In it, she posed in front the mirror while sporting a black cast on her arm. She held her phone in her other hand to capture her reflection in the mirror.

The "Wolves" singer also showcased her curves in a white tank top while flaunting her black Calvin Klein boyshort panty. Her dark tresses fell naturally on her shoulders while her face was mostly covered by her phone.

It's the first time Selena showed her broken hand after she revealed the injury earlier this week. She said that she recently had to undergo an operation for her broken hand when commenting on a post about the sales of her new single "Single Soon".

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends," so the former Disney darling wrote in the comments section of a promotional post for her new single.

Before giving a look at her broken hand, Selena was chastised after she uploaded a video from "Only Murders in the Building" set. "Missing and wanting," she wrote in the caption of the black-and-white clip.

After it garnered over 1.1M likes, Selena took down the post as she was accused of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules. The strike rules prohibit members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts amid the strike.

Neither Selena nor her representative has responded to the accusation.

