Martha Stewart Unfazed by Backlash for Using Iceberg to Chill Cocktails

Cover Images/Rod Lamkey/CNP Celebrity

Doubling down on her 'tone deaf' post, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model releases a photo of 'pleated iceberg' in Greenland and declares that they are 'perfect for cocktails.'

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Martha Stewart appeared to be unfazed by backlash over her "tone deaf" post. Shortly after being bombarded with criticisms for bragging about using iceberg to chill her cocktails, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model subtly reacted to the negative comments.

On Tuesday, August 29, the 82-year-old entrepreneur made use of Instagram Story to share her subtle response to the backlash by expressing her own view on using iceberg to keep her drinks cold. Over a photo of an iceberg in Greenland, she wrote, "Pleated iceberg. perfect for cocktails!"

That same day, the TV personality also released a screenshot of an article by The Washington Post. The article itself was headlined "Martha Stewart put an iceberg in her drink. Experts say it's no big deal." Not stopping there, she encouraged other Instagram users to read the article by providing a link over the snap.

Martha Stewart subtly reacted to backlash for bragging about using iceberg to keep her drinks cold during her trip to Greenland.

Martha's subtle reaction came shortly after she proudly revealed that she used an iceberg to chill her cocktails during her vacation in Greenland. On Monday, August 28, she wrote in an Instagram post, "End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland." She went on to brag, "We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

Instead of praises, the lifestyle guru received many online criticisms. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user criticized, "I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she's about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf."

Similarly, another complained, "Martha I love ya. But weren't you just talking about climate change with your wash out on your driveway in NY? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won't help. I'm not even going to talk about the boat you're on and how that can't be good for climate change either."

The negative responses did not stop there. Other comments read, "Hey Martha, I really love what you do for the most part, but an iceberg? When they're melting? When the planet is on fire? It's not a good look," and "So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up and use them to keep their cocktails cold."

You can share this post!