Selena Gomez Deletes 'Tone Deaf' 'OMITB' Post After Breaking Actors' Strike Rules Accusation

The actress, who plays Mabel Mora on 'Only Murders in the Building', takes down the Instagram post about her Hulu show after being accused of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez took down one of her Instagram posts about her Hulu show "Only Murders in the Building". The singer/actress deleted the Tuesday, August 30 post after being accused of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

The post included a black-and-white video which was seemingly taken on the set as Selena tagged the official Instagram account for "Only Murders in the Building". "Missing and wanting," the actress wrote in the caption as seen in a screenshot. The post, which garnered over 1.1M likes, was up on her page for only 15 hours.

SAG-AFTRA's strike rules prohibit members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts amid the strike. Selena didn't speak in the clip nor did she encourage her fans to watch the show in the caption. Despite that, some of her followers accused the "Single Soon" songstress of breaking the rules with one calling the post "tone deaf" amid the strikes.

SAG-AFTRA declined to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, neither Selena nor her representatives have yet to respond to the report.

"Only Murders in the Building" is currently airing its third season on Hulu. On the show, Selena joins Steve Martin and Martin Short. Also making appearances on the show are Cara Delevingne, Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

The series follows three neighbors, Mabel Mora (Selena), Oliver Putnam (Martin) and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve), who are trying to solve a series of murders in their New York City apartment building.

While Selena wasn't able to promote the new season of "Only Murders in the Building", the Disney alum could freely promote her new song titled "Single Soon" as the SAG-AFTRA strike doesn't involve music. She released the song on August 25.

