 

Nicki Minaj Recalls Diddy's 'So Mad' at Her at Justin Combs' Sweet 16 Party

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj revealed that fellow rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs once was "so mad" at her. While catching up with her fans through a social media livestream, the "Super Freaky Girl" raptress recalled that she believed the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was angry at her during his son Justin Combs' sweet 16 party.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, August 28, the hip-hop star recounted what happened at the birthday bash. "I know I was mad late and I can't remember much but I felt like, I just knew Puffy and Misa was so mad at me," she said. She was making a reference to Justin's father Diddy and mother Misa Hylton.

"I could feel it and I was so mad at myself," the "Bang Bang" rapper reiterated. On the reason why she came late, she explained, "Because all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one. And I just felt horrible yall, I felt really horrible."

During the livestream, Justin himself appeared in the comments section. The two then took a trip down memory lane and detailed his sweet 16 party which was filmed on MTV's "My Super Sweet 16" back in 2010.

"I went to your sweet 16 with you," the raptress told Justin. In response, he said, "It was a movie." She continued, "But I can't believe to this day that I went with him for his Sweet Sixteen. He said it was a movie. And I remember he was trying to get cute in the limo, y'all. And I was like, 'Who is you talking to boy?!' "

About the party itself, Nicky reflected, "But yes, I had a great time and he was so fun and funny. And very cute too." She further stated, "I wonder who was his girlfriend at that time cause I know she probably was really mad. Why he ain't take her for his Sweet Sixteen? That's a memorable time."

A short clip from Nicki's livestream was later uploaded via Instagram by blog @theshaderoom. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user recalled, "I remember this lmfaooo when she rolled her eyes that was hilarious."

Another joined in, "This was when Nicki Minaj had everyone on a headlock … including me," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. A third suggested, "She definitely did make his party a legendary moment late or not!!" Meanwhile, a fourth proposed, "U can tell Nicki only did that date cuz of Diddy…talking bout some 'you are…funny.' "

