 

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' longtime host recalls that she 'walked out of the bedroom' without wearing her clothes when there were three housekeepers, 'one of which was a guy,' at her husband's house.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa has revealed that he met Mark Consuelos' housekeepers for the first time in an inappropriate way. While filming her show "Live with Kelly and Mark", the longtime host recalled to her husband and co-host that it happened when she was in her birthday suit.

In the Tuesday, August 29 episode of the TV program, the 52-year-old first spilled, "I met the housekeepers. You wanna know how I learned about the housekeepers?" She went on to say, "I walked out of the bedroom - naked. That's right! I said it! Naked!"

"And that's when I met the housekeepers," Kelly reiterated. She further unveiled, "One of which was a guy! So I think he learned his lesson to announce himself before he enters."

The topic of meeting the housekeepers while she was naked came up after Kelly and Mark talked about a study which claims that it is "important" for a married couple to have a regular conversation about their work.

"When we didn't work together we would talk about work. Now we don't really talk about work, we just talk about [executive producer Michael Gelman] … Endless material," Mark jokingly stated. In response, Kelly said, "We do. We relive the day and all the wonderful things Gelman brought into our lives."

"They're saying it's a way of regularly checking in with your partner to discuss obligations, demands, needs that aren't being met, be willing to share duties and responsibilities," Kelly continued about the study. "This is not what this study is on but there have been myriad studies that when there's a two-parent household where both parents work, the woman of the house still tends to take on the majority of the household responsibilities."

Kelly went on to discuss her and Mark's role in their household. "I would have taken all of the AC [problems] if you would have learned how to put a singular dish into a singular dishwasher," she pointed out. "Mark's like, 'I did the dishes, I put my plate in the sink.' I'm like, 'And then what do you think happens?' "

In return, Mark claimed that his kitchen at his Vancouver home was "pristine" when he lived alone while filming "Riverdale". Kelly later told him that he had "three housekeepers" in the house.

