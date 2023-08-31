 

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Zaine Lewis
Celebrity

When honoring her late father on what would have been his special milestone, the 25-year-old reveals that 'there have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f**king minds.'

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson let everyone know that she loved her dad Michael Jackson without needing to show it off on social media. When honoring her late dad on what would have been his 65th birthday, the "Let Down" singer called out his "superfans" who bashed her for not posting a tribute to him online.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, August 29, the 25-year-old revealed, "So today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that." She added, "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party."

"If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them," she continued saying sarcastically. "There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f**king minds. They tell me to kill myself."

  Editors' Pick

Paris said those people were "basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram." Thus, she attached a clip of herself onstage while opening for rock band Incubus in Colorado earlier in the day.

During her performance, she told the crowd that it was her dad's birthday. "He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone," she declared. "So I owe everything to him."

In the caption of the post, Paris emphasized, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)." She then added, "L O V E."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Big Sean, Vince Staples and More React to Singer August 08's Death

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy
Related Posts
Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Paris Jackson Raves Over Fun Photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's New Swimwear Campaign

Paris Jackson Raves Over Fun Photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's New Swimwear Campaign

Paris Jackson Reveals How Dad Michael Influences Her View on Beauty

Paris Jackson Reveals How Dad Michael Influences Her View on Beauty

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Latest News
Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design
  • Aug 31, 2023

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet
  • Aug 31, 2023

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur
  • Aug 31, 2023

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Alicia Witt Learned About Her Cancer Diagnosis Ahead to Friend's Birthday Party
  • Aug 31, 2023

Alicia Witt Learned About Her Cancer Diagnosis Ahead to Friend's Birthday Party

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy
  • Aug 31, 2023

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him
  • Aug 31, 2023

Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him

Most Read
Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup