Paris Jackson Slams Dad Michael's 'Superfans' Who Bashed Her for Not Posting Birthday Tribute to Him

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Zaine Lewis Celebrity

When honoring her late father on what would have been his special milestone, the 25-year-old reveals that 'there have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f**king minds.'

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson let everyone know that she loved her dad Michael Jackson without needing to show it off on social media. When honoring her late dad on what would have been his 65th birthday, the "Let Down" singer called out his "superfans" who bashed her for not posting a tribute to him online.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, August 29, the 25-year-old revealed, "So today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that." She added, "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party."

"If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them," she continued saying sarcastically. "There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f**king minds. They tell me to kill myself."

Paris said those people were "basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram." Thus, she attached a clip of herself onstage while opening for rock band Incubus in Colorado earlier in the day.

During her performance, she told the crowd that it was her dad's birthday. "He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone," she declared. "So I owe everything to him."

In the caption of the post, Paris emphasized, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)." She then added, "L O V E."

You can share this post!