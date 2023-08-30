Big Sean, Vince Staples and More React to Singer August 08's Death

 

Many have since paid tributes to August on his latest Instagram post, in which he expressed his gratitude to Jhene Aiko for letting him open for her during a recent performance.

AceShowbiz - Big Sean, Vince Staples and other artists are mourning the death of August 08. After it was announced that the singer passed away at the age of 31, the two rappers sent their condolences on social media.

August's death was confirmed by his family via Instagram on Monday, August 28. His sister Blackie shared the announcement alongside a message from his mom that read, "It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, songwriter, musician and mentor Ray Davon Jacobs, also [known] as August 08. He will continue to blossom and spread his love through music."

Meanwhile, in the caption, August's sister Blackie wrote, "As we all try to press through understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose. I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance." She added, "He was able to travel the world, and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician."

"I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is. 08/08 = infinity," Blackie continued. "I give thanks to you all for the calls, text, and prayers. Please keep us uplifted."

Many have since paid tributes to August on his latest Instagram post, in which he expressed his gratitude to Jhene Aiko for letting him open for her during a recent performance. Jhene's longtime partner Big Sean, who featured him on his song "Single Again", left three heart emojis in the comment section.

Reason, who worked with August on the song "Flick It Up", sent out three dove emojis. Jeleel, who produced some of his tracks, penned, "Rest in paradise brother." As for Vince, he shared R&B singer's song "ROLE MODELS" to his Instagram Story, along with the caption: "rest in peace."

