Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has reportedly split from Chase Sui Wonders. The 29-year-old comedian and the 27-year-old actress have called time on their romance after less than a year together.

A source told PEOPLE, "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well". Pete, who co-starred alongside Chase in the 2022 slasher film "bodies bodies bodies", has received treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder over recent months.

However, he's also had plenty of support from his friends and family, and he's said to be in a good frame of mind at the moment. The insider shared, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Pete and Chase started dating in 2022, and the actress previously described their relationship as being "very sacred". She told Nylon magazine, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Despite the increased attention, Chase insisted that her life hadn't "changed that much". She said, "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it's like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."

Chase also revealed that she likes to be "very present" and "fun." Asked to describe herself, the actress replied, "I'm very present. I’m funny. I'm always doing bits. I’m always in the 'riff zone', which can be frustrating to some who don’t want to enter the riff zone at certain times. I like to put on a show. I like to bring the fun."

