 

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 29-year-old comedian and the 27-year-old actress, who starred together in 'bodies bodies bodies', have reportedly called time on their romance after less than a year together.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has reportedly split from Chase Sui Wonders. The 29-year-old comedian and the 27-year-old actress have called time on their romance after less than a year together.

A source told PEOPLE, "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well". Pete, who co-starred alongside Chase in the 2022 slasher film "bodies bodies bodies", has received treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder over recent months.

However, he's also had plenty of support from his friends and family, and he's said to be in a good frame of mind at the moment. The insider shared, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

  Editors' Pick

Pete and Chase started dating in 2022, and the actress previously described their relationship as being "very sacred". She told Nylon magazine, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Despite the increased attention, Chase insisted that her life hadn't "changed that much". She said, "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it's like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."

Chase also revealed that she likes to be "very present" and "fun." Asked to describe herself, the actress replied, "I'm very present. I’m funny. I'm always doing bits. I’m always in the 'riff zone', which can be frustrating to some who don’t want to enter the riff zone at certain times. I like to put on a show. I like to bring the fun."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
Related Posts
Pete Davidson Agrees to 50 Hours of Community Service to Clear His Reckless Driving Charge

Pete Davidson Agrees to 50 Hours of Community Service to Clear His Reckless Driving Charge

Celebs Who Get Tattoos for Their Exes Removed

Celebs Who Get Tattoos for Their Exes Removed

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His and Colin Jost's Bizarre Purchase of Ferry

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His and Colin Jost's Bizarre Purchase of Ferry

Pete Davidson's GF Chase Sui Wonders Gives Him Full Support Amid Rehab Stint

Pete Davidson's GF Chase Sui Wonders Gives Him Full Support Amid Rehab Stint

Latest News
'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look
  • Aug 25, 2023

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen
  • Aug 25, 2023

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year
  • Aug 25, 2023

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest
  • Aug 25, 2023

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official