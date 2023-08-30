Quavo's Concerning Tweet Could Be False Alarm

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'No Brainer' rapper sparks concerns among his fans after tweeting about having a relapse on drugs, but his post sounds like the lyrics of his song from his new album 'Rocket Power'.

AceShowbiz - Quavo may have given his fans a false alarm. The Georgia rapper has sparked concerns among his devotees after he shared a tweet that hinted at having a relapse on drugs, but it might not echo his real life.

On Sunday, August 27, the Migos star, who has been making use of social media to promote his new album "Rocket Power", updated his X account with a series of tweets. One of them read, "I kno it's been some years but now I'm taking Xanz."

The replies section was soon flooded with comments from Quavo's fans expressing their concerns. "Please don't," one person told the 32-year-old. Another advised him, "Don't do it bruh." A third similarly warned him, "Don't do it!!"

"stay clean huncho God got us," a fourth user wrote, as another added, "I hope it's a quick phase that you survive. Get sober, use your influence to make sobriety popular." A sixth fan commented, "I feel ur pain stay up soldier. Be careful and be loved."

Sending prayer for the hip-hop star, someone commented, "I Pray you make it out the dark my G." Another chimed in, "Damn smh praying for you bro. Do what you gotta do man."

However, one person seemed to dismiss the concerns over Quavo's tweet, noting, "Prescription medicine to treat anxiety and panic disorder. Typically given to people who experienced extreme trauma. Also it's the lyrics to Rocket Power."

The person referred to the song "Disciples" off Quavo's latest album, which was released on August 18. "I know it's been some years, but now I'm takin' Xans (Pop it, pop it)," the song's lyrics go.

Quavo has not addressed the speculation regarding what his tweet meant.

