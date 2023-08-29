 

Kim Zolciak Proudly Flaunts Scar From Herniated Disc Surgery

Embracing her flaw, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star shows off the scar on her neck before answering a fan's question about it via her Instagram Story.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak's life isn't always perfect and so isn't her body. The reality TV star, who is currently in the midst of divorce from her husband while also dealing with financial issues, has shown off her scar from a herniated disc surgery.

Embracing her flaw, the 45-year-old took to her Instagram page on Monday, August 28 to show off the scar on her neck. The Bravolebrity gushed about it by writing over the image, "Scar looks amazing."

Later in a Q&A session with her fans, a follower asked her about the photo of her scar she posted earlier. The star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" then gave her response which read, "Had a couple herniated disc fixed by some screws and plates."

During the Q&A session, Kim was also asked about different aspects of her life. When someone asked if she'll be staying in Atlanta after her divorce, she replied, "For now, yes."

Responding to a fan's question about how she has been dealing with rumors about her, Kim seemingly accepted it as the downside of her fame. "Part of the business," she said, before sharing an advice, "I don't read any of it! None. Don't believe all you read."

Kim and Kroy Biermann, who have been married for almost 12 years, first pulled the plug on their marriage in May. Her husband filed for divorce on May 5, citing their date of separation as April 30, amid reports of their financial struggles.

In July, Kim and Kroy decided to call off their divorce. The reality star filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on July 7.

But the pair's attempt to fix their marriage woes seemingly didn't work. The former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper once again on August 24, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

