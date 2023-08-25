Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The former athlete and the TV personality initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage in May by filing for divorce from one another, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak's husband Kroy Biermann seemingly still can't make up his mind about whether he wants to end his marriage to her. Nearly two months after he and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum reconciled, Kroy filed for divorce from her again.

The former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper on Thursday, August 24. In his filing, the 37-year-old stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

According to TMZ, Kroy requests sole legal and sole physical custody of their 4 children, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and 11-year-old Kroy Jagger. He is also asking for child support and alimony as well as exclusive use of the marital residence.

Kim and Kroy initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage in May. They filed for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation. She also stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim and Kroy allegedly had been experiencing financial woes prior to their split. It was unveiled that the TV personality and the former football player owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes for 2018.

In July, however, Kim and Kroy decided to call off their divorce. The reality star filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on July 7.

Of the reconciliation, a source told Page Six, "They've been working on things... They've been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off." Meanwhile, an insider informed PEOPLE that "they're trying to make it work for the kids."

