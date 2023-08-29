 

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support
Instagram
Celebrity

Jordan, who shares 6-year-old son Prince with the NBA star, reportedly filed an 'abstract of judgment' on August 9, which aims to create a public record in the event that the debt is not honored, in this case, is child support.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson's first baby mama wants to make sure she gets a hefty sum of monthly child support regardless of his financial situation. According to new reports, Jordan Craig filed an "abstract of judgment" in Los Angeles to re-enforce the $40,000 payments she's received.

Jordan, who shares 6-year-old son Prince with Tristan, reportedly filed the court documents on August 9. Although "abstract of judgment" aims to create a public record in the event that the debt is not honored, there was no indication that she had not been receiving monthly child support from the basketball player.

Tristan agreed to pay Jordan the amount back in 2019 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that time, he was earning an annual salary of $ 17.7 million.

  Editors' Pick

However, the NBA star's salary has dropped to $9.2 million. In addition, he needs to pay his other baby mama, Maralee Nichols, $9,500 in child support after they welcomed Theo in December 2021.

Tristan himself also shares two children with Khloe Kardashian, five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum. They called it quits after Maralee went public with her pregnancy.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f**king heads-up before the rest of the world?" the Good American founder revealed in a June episode of "The Kardashians". She added, "It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed... I would prefer to be alone than to be around people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich at Her Brother Derek's Nuptials

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson's Brother Denies Shading Khloe Kardashian, Praises Her for Being 'Real'

Tristan Thompson's Brother Denies Shading Khloe Kardashian, Praises Her for Being 'Real'

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Just 'Co-Parenting Healthily'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Just 'Co-Parenting Healthily'

Latest News
Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support
  • Aug 29, 2023

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Details of Bray Wyatt's Death Revealed
  • Aug 29, 2023

Details of Bray Wyatt's Death Revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift
  • Aug 29, 2023

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Adele Wants to Have Another Kid 'Soon'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Adele Wants to Have Another Kid 'Soon'

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kerry Katona Rants Against Ex-Husband Brian McFadden for Not Giving 'Maintenance Money'

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest