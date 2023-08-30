 

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Praised After Flaunting 300lb Weight Loss in Mirror Selfies

Instagram
Celebrity

The '1000-Lb. Sisters' star and YouTuber makes use of her Instagram account to treat her followers to new pictures of her showing her impressive 300lb weight loss.

  Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tammy Slaton is in a celebratory mood. The "1000-Lb. Sisters" star made use of her Instagram account to treat her followers to new pictures of her showing off her impressive 300lb weight loss.

In a couple of mirror selfies shared on her page on August 25, the 37-year-old YouTuber posed while donning an all-black ensemble. After catching wind of the new pictures, fans flooded the comments section with praise and support.

"Tammy ! You've inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns. You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You," one person commented. Another person gushed, "Tammy!!! Look at you! So proud of you! Looking snatched. Miss hearing your laugh on TLC."

Tammy has been documenting her struggle with her weight on the TLC show. During the season 3 finale, which was filmed in November 2021, Tammy was brought to the hospital one day after entering a rehab facility for her food addiction.

As she had difficulty breathing, she was put into a medical-induced coma and was placed on a ventilator. Her sister Amanda explained at the time, "They're just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like, her body is shutting down." She even shared that the family was "facing making funeral arrangements" for Tammy.

Tammy was given a tracheotomy, which is a surgical procedure that creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube, once she woke up. Tammy was able to go back to the recab facility after spending three weeks at the hospital. "I don't remember any of it. Nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support," Tammy said of the health scare.

She managed to lose 115 pounds after being in the facility for just 30 days. "I'm not doing this for anybody but myself," she said. "I've decided to put myself first. Take care of Tammy."

She told PEOPLE following her surgery, "Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it. I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am."

