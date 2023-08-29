 

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President
Instagram
Celebrity

In an interview conducted a few days prior, the Run DMC rapper claimed that he was 'running for President starting today' while watching Lionel Messi make his Major League Soccer debut.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - DMC has broken silence on reports suggesting that he is running for president. A few days after making a public remark about becoming the head of the United States, the Run DMC rapper shut down the claims and deemed them "funny."

In an interview published on Monday, August 28, the 59-year-old hip-hop legend set the record straight on the matter and claimed that his statement was taken out of context. Speaking to AllHipHop, he could not help but burst into laughter and said, "That's so funny! That's why media today is a joke. They just run with anything before even confirming it."

The "Checks Thugs and Rock n Roll" rapper, whose real name is Darryl McDaniels, went on to clarify, "I would never run for president." On the reason why, he explained, "I get more done as a representative of all people. The point I was trying to make is the arts succeed where politics and religion fails."

  Editors' Pick

"The real world is when people who are from different races and cultures can come together at concerts, museums, plays, sporting events, restaurants and comic cons," DMC continued. "This shows the unique diverse but universally connected world we live in. Politics and religion are used divisively, but events with art and performance bring us together."

DMC previously said that he was joining the presidential race during an interview. On Saturday, August 26, he was watching Lionel Messi make his Major League Soccer debut and play against the New York Red Bulls. At one point, he voiced his thoughts on Messi's ability to unify people through sports.

Speaking to soccer magazine OutKick, the spitter said, "The whole beauty of everything that's going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that's going on, this is what the world is all about. We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it's a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is."

"And I am running for President starting today," DMC further pointed out. He additionally said, "Because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it? But it's all about togetherness and people coming together."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
  • Aug 29, 2023

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'
  • Aug 29, 2023

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 29, 2023

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President
  • Aug 29, 2023

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal
  • Aug 29, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal

Most Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
Celebrity

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand