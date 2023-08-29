DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

Instagram Celebrity

In an interview conducted a few days prior, the Run DMC rapper claimed that he was 'running for President starting today' while watching Lionel Messi make his Major League Soccer debut.

AceShowbiz - DMC has broken silence on reports suggesting that he is running for president. A few days after making a public remark about becoming the head of the United States, the Run DMC rapper shut down the claims and deemed them "funny."

In an interview published on Monday, August 28, the 59-year-old hip-hop legend set the record straight on the matter and claimed that his statement was taken out of context. Speaking to AllHipHop, he could not help but burst into laughter and said, "That's so funny! That's why media today is a joke. They just run with anything before even confirming it."

The "Checks Thugs and Rock n Roll" rapper, whose real name is Darryl McDaniels, went on to clarify, "I would never run for president." On the reason why, he explained, "I get more done as a representative of all people. The point I was trying to make is the arts succeed where politics and religion fails."

"The real world is when people who are from different races and cultures can come together at concerts, museums, plays, sporting events, restaurants and comic cons," DMC continued. "This shows the unique diverse but universally connected world we live in. Politics and religion are used divisively, but events with art and performance bring us together."

DMC previously said that he was joining the presidential race during an interview. On Saturday, August 26, he was watching Lionel Messi make his Major League Soccer debut and play against the New York Red Bulls. At one point, he voiced his thoughts on Messi's ability to unify people through sports.

Speaking to soccer magazine OutKick, the spitter said, "The whole beauty of everything that's going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that's going on, this is what the world is all about. We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it's a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is."

"And I am running for President starting today," DMC further pointed out. He additionally said, "Because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it? But it's all about togetherness and people coming together."

