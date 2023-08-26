Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

Bieber reportedly owes money to tour promoting company, AEG Presents, which has promoted his concerts since "My World Tour" in 2010, he remains under contract with them, according to Billboard.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber seemingly couldn't wait to part ways with Scooter Braun. The "Peaches" hitmaker reportedly has hired a new lawyer to help him get out of his management contract with Braun that should expire in 2027.



Bieber reportedly owes money to tour promoting company, AEG Presents, which has promoted his concerts since "My World Tour" in 2010, he remains under contract with them, according to Billboard.

"Under that AEG deal, Bieber likely owes the promoter any advances paid for his tours that haven't been recouped. This would likely include an upfront signing fee paid to AEG to promote Bieber's tours, as well as a per-show guarantee - some or all of which would be recoupable against the tour's ticket sales.

"These financial obligations are usually settled somewhere between the early planning of the tour and while it's in progress, but Bieber's situation is more complicated. That's because he has repeatedly rescheduled or canceled touring plans over the past 3 years due to the coronavirus pandemic and personal health issues, which could mean that his deal with AEG has yet to recoup its obligations."

You can share this post!