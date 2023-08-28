 

Nikki Bella Gushes About Falling 'More in Love' With Artem Chigvintsev on 1st Wedding Anniversary

The former WWE star, who shares son Matteo with the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, sings praise for her husband as she declares in an Instagram post, 'You are everything I could have dreamed of.'

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella "loves doing life" with Artem Chigvintsev. The 39-year-old star and Artem, 41, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary over the weekend, and the former WWE star has taken to social media to praise her husband.

Alongside a throwback video of their wedding day, Nikki wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary Artem [kiss emoji] I can't believe it's already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. [heart emoji] I love you so much Click! [kiss and heart emojis] (sic)."

Nikki married Artem in August 2022 and the reality star previously revealed that she chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle. Nikki admitted to making a last-minute decision about the dress she wore for her big day. Speaking to Brides magazine, Nikki explained, "People are going to think I'm crazy. I didn't choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!"

Nikki actually had four different outfits on her wedding day, and she was determined to be "fearless" with her decision-making. The wrestling star, who got engaged to Artem back in 2019, shared, "The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on. This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it's your wedding, it's time to be fearless."

