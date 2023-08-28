 

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

After the song's release, the 'Fast X' actor confirms that he is trying to appeal the $20,000 child support case and notes that he hasn't paid the $636,000 order and legal fees.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson continues slamming his ex-wife Samantha Lee following their nasty divorce. On his newly-released song "Love Transaction", the "Fast X" actor accuses his former spouse of pawning their daughter for child support.

The 44-year-old initially refused to pay $10,000 in monthly child support. Thus, he was ordered by the court to pay his ex-wife and her legal attorneys a whopping 636,000 dollars.

On the tune, Tyrese sings, "Up and left, shouldn't cost a thing/ So why must I pay all these lawyer fees?" He continues, "Now you got me asking is this love or is it just a love transaction?"

"Dragging me in and out of court/ Trying to take all that I've been working for/ Can you justify what you say the baby needs," he goes on. "Don't I make sure that she has everything/ 20,000 isn't child support/ We both know just who that money's for."

  Editors' Pick

The new track came as a surprise though since Tyrese previously declared that he didn't "want to sing about this divorce no more." He added, "I don't want to sing about none of this painful s**t, heartbreaking sad s**t… even though it's my truth and it's the most important album that I've ever done… Talking about my ex, I just don't want to do it for another two years…"

After the song's release, Tyrese confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked that he is trying to appeal the $20,000 child support case. He also notes that he hasn't paid the $636,000 order and legal fees.

In his records, Tyrese also denounced the court for allowing parents to be given these thousands of dollars in child support and alimony in their favor. He argued that they must see the proof where the money is being allocated.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson Accuses Home Depot of Racial Profiling in $1M Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson Accuses Home Depot of Racial Profiling in $1M Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Tyrese Realizes His Marriage to Ex-Wife Samantha Was Just 'All About Money and Status'

Tyrese Realizes His Marriage to Ex-Wife Samantha Was Just 'All About Money and Status'

Latest News
'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Looks Sad in Mugshot After Public Drunkenness Arrest

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows
  • Aug 28, 2023

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support
  • Aug 28, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic
  • Aug 28, 2023

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry
Music

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music