Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

After the song's release, the 'Fast X' actor confirms that he is trying to appeal the $20,000 child support case and notes that he hasn't paid the $636,000 order and legal fees.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson continues slamming his ex-wife Samantha Lee following their nasty divorce. On his newly-released song "Love Transaction", the "Fast X" actor accuses his former spouse of pawning their daughter for child support.

The 44-year-old initially refused to pay $10,000 in monthly child support. Thus, he was ordered by the court to pay his ex-wife and her legal attorneys a whopping 636,000 dollars.

On the tune, Tyrese sings, "Up and left, shouldn't cost a thing/ So why must I pay all these lawyer fees?" He continues, "Now you got me asking is this love or is it just a love transaction?"

"Dragging me in and out of court/ Trying to take all that I've been working for/ Can you justify what you say the baby needs," he goes on. "Don't I make sure that she has everything/ 20,000 isn't child support/ We both know just who that money's for."

The new track came as a surprise though since Tyrese previously declared that he didn't "want to sing about this divorce no more." He added, "I don't want to sing about none of this painful s**t, heartbreaking sad s**t… even though it's my truth and it's the most important album that I've ever done… Talking about my ex, I just don't want to do it for another two years…"

After the song's release, Tyrese confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked that he is trying to appeal the $20,000 child support case. He also notes that he hasn't paid the $636,000 order and legal fees.

In his records, Tyrese also denounced the court for allowing parents to be given these thousands of dollars in child support and alimony in their favor. He argued that they must see the proof where the money is being allocated.

