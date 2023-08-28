 

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'

The 'I Belong to Me' singer opens up that her children love googling her awkward moments and watching the old show, in which she starred with then-husband Nick Lachey.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson's children relish watching "Newlyweds". The 43-year-old pop singer fronted the hit reality show alongside her ex-husband Nick Lachey, and Jessica has now revealed that her kids love watching clips from the TV series.

"My kids love looking up the YouTube clips of 'Newlyweds' or of anything that I've done. [They'll search,] 'Jessica Simpson embarrassing moments.' I'm like, 'Really guys?' They love to do that," the blonde beauty - who has Maxwell, 11, Ace, ten, and Birdie, four, with her husband Eric Johnson - told Entertainment Tonight.

"Newlyweds" ran from 2003 until 2005 and centred on Jessica's relationship with Nick. And now, Jessica feels proud that so many people have connected with her story.

She shared, "I feel like it's amazing when people can do a reality show and there's people out there that aren't just idolising them or wanting to be them, but connecting with them. They're like, 'I'm relating to that.' I think that was the most beautiful part of [the show]."

Despite this, Jessica doesn't have ambitions to return to the world of reality TV. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker - who was married to Nick between 2002 and 2006 - explained, "I definitely would not ever do a reality show again. I don't really trust putting my life in other people's hands to edit. It sounds kind of crazy. It didn't sound so crazy 20 years ago."

On the other hand, Jessica is keen to star in a new docuseries, and the chart-topping singer is currently marketing the project to various TV networks and streaming services. Speaking about the docuseries, Jessica said, "That's in the process. That's very exciting."

