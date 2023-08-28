 

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Fancy' hitmaker addresses her critics on social media, explaining that she blocks the negative comments as she is enjoying her life away from haters.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea turns a deaf ear to her critics. The chart-topping rap star has faced plenty of criticism throughout her career - but Iggy doesn't listen to the outside noise and she's currently relishing her "millionaire" lifestyle.

"I really have so much fun! that's why you can't bully me away… I'm the only one who needs to like it to continue!" Iggy, 33 - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on X.

"Make sure you keep that same mentality if you're reading this… Only YOU need to believe in what you're doing in order for it to be of value to you. If I worried about people laughing at me… I wouldn't be a millionaire…"

  Editors' Pick

"Because I would have quit on day ONE. People will always laugh, belittle and act like you're not good enough for them. Don't let that dictate your life or you'll rob yourself of money AND a good time (sic)."

Iggy joined OnlyFans earlier this year, and the rapper previously admitted that she was tired of other people profiting from her image. The "Work" hitmaker said on the "High Low" podcast, "I've made a lot of people so much money off my body, and I got the smallest cut off my own f****** body. And my own work, and my own ideas."

Iggy revealed that she was sick of being treated like a commodity and therefore, she decided to take the situation into her own hands. She said, "It's been commodified and I wasn't even the main f****** benefactor of it. So, f*** this."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

Iggy Azalea Details Her Friendship With Tory Lanez in Full Letter to Judge

Iggy Azalea Details Her Friendship With Tory Lanez in Full Letter to Judge

Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Iggy Azalea Gives Up Twitter to Protect Herself From 'Bad Vibes'

Iggy Azalea Gives Up Twitter to Protect Herself From 'Bad Vibes'

Latest News
Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life
  • Aug 28, 2023

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini
  • Aug 28, 2023

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness

Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'

Dolly Parton Dishes on How She Uses Her Temper in Business World
  • Aug 28, 2023

Dolly Parton Dishes on How She Uses Her Temper in Business World

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Unwilling to Do Timbaland-Produced Album
  • Aug 27, 2023

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Unwilling to Do Timbaland-Produced Album

Most Read
Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months
Celebrity

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest