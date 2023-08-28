 

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows
Instagram
Celebrity

The Florence and the Machine star opens up on a procedure that saved her life after she was forced to pull the plugs on her shows because of medical issue.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Florence Welch has had a life-saving surgery. The 36-year-old singer has posted on social media to reveal that she recently went under the knife after cancelling some gigs.

"I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life," Florence wrote on Instagram.

"And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me). Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dave Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Florence previously took to social media to announce that her band wouldn't be performing at Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine. At the time, the chart-topping star cited "medical advice" as the reason for the cancellation.

Florence - who is the lead singer of Florence and the Machine - said on Instagram, "Sadly on medical advice, Florence and The Machine will not be able to perform this weekend at Zurich Open Air Festival on 25 Aug and Rock En Seine on 26 Aug. We appreciate your understanding and patience (sic)."

Last year, meanwhile, Florence broke her foot during a performance at the O2 Arena in London. The "You've Got the Love" hitmaker had to postpone a series of tour dates and admitted to feeling "heartbroken."

She said at the time, "I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom
Related Posts
Florence Welch Puts Tour on Hold as She's Recovering After 'Dancing on Broken Foot'

Florence Welch Puts Tour on Hold as She's Recovering After 'Dancing on Broken Foot'

Florence Welch Keeps 'Bloody Severed Hand' Thrown at Her During Concert, Jokes She Will Eat It Later

Florence Welch Keeps 'Bloody Severed Hand' Thrown at Her During Concert, Jokes She Will Eat It Later

Florence and the Machine Aids Fan in Staging Proposal to Girlfriend at Scotland Concert

Florence and the Machine Aids Fan in Staging Proposal to Girlfriend at Scotland Concert

Florence and the Machine Announces Intimate Charity Tour

Florence and the Machine Announces Intimate Charity Tour

Latest News
'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows
  • Aug 28, 2023

Florence Welch Reveals Emergency Surgery After Calling Off Shows

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support
  • Aug 28, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic
  • Aug 28, 2023

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
  • Aug 28, 2023

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest