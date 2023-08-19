 

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer's baby daddy has shut down recent claims about him. Upon learning of reports saying he has moved on from the "Nope" actress after the mom-shaming drama, Darius Jackson took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me," he wrote on the app, which has been rebranded as X. He then added in the Friday, August 17 post, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."

Alongside his tweet, Darius attached a clip from the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump". In the scene, Tom Hanks' character says, "And that's all I have to say about that."

Keke and Darius hinted at a rift in their relationship after he criticized her revealing outfit which she wore when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show in July. He wrote on X, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Darius has "moved on" following his controversial comment, suggesting that the couple has broken up. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship is "complicated."

"They love each other," the source told the outlet. "But they keep their life very private." The so-called insider added that "those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child," before noting, "It's their own lives." The insider went on stressing, "They have to resolve things on their own."

