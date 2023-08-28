Dolly Parton Dishes on How She Uses Her Temper in Business World

Instagram Celebrity

The '9 to 5' hitmaker rarely loses her temper but when she does, 'it is for an effect' because sometimes people are really stubborn and she needs to get her point across.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton utilizes her temper to "shock" people. While she is not known for displaying an angry demeanor, the 77-year-old country music legend admits that, because she is a businessperson, she has had to be abrupt with others in order to get things done on occasion.

"Well, you ain't going to see [my anger] I'm just a regular person. I'm not one where I'm one person out here and another [in private]. I'm a businessperson. Sometimes you've just kind of gotta pitch a fit to get it done or get it done right," she told TalkShopLive.

"Like I've always said, I'll tell ya where to put it if I don't like where you got it. I think anybody's like that. You can't just go through life just floating around getting anything done. I don't lose my temper, but I use my temper."

"Of course, I've lost it a few times but it's not that I'm losing my temper, I'm trying to use it because sometimes there are just some people you have to speak up to. Because if they don't know, especially as a shock, for somebody like me to raise my voice to people, that's not what they're used to."

However, the "Jolene" legend went on to add that she has to be "pushed" pretty far to raise her voice in an attempt to get others to listen but joked that if it becomes too loud she reminds herself of her late father. She added, "Sometimes it is for an effect because some people just won't listen otherwise. But, yeah, you gotta push me pretty far to get me stirred up - but then I become my daddy!"

