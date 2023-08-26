SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

Music

AceShowbiz - SZA has enlisted several good-looking men for her "Snooze" music video. In the visuals dropped on Friday, August 25, the R&B singer can be seen getting cozy with stars like Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Woody McClain and Young Mazino.

The clip narrates the story of SZA being in happy relationships with each man. In some scenes, the songstress and the "Peaches" hitmaker are relaxing in a bedroom. At some point, she's spoiling the "Power Book II: Ghost" star with her sexy dance in a gym.

SZA also enjoys a picnic on a farm with Mazino. Meanwhile, things get more steamy with producer/songwriter Blanco as he eats fries dipped in ketchup off of her naked back.

Unfortunately, the scenarios change as the video transitions. SZA is caught in arguments with all of her boyfriends, prompting her to move on with a male robot, whom she gives a lap dance toward the end of the MV. The clip concludes with SZA sharing an embrace with a man while an unreleased song is being played in the background.

"Snooze" serves as one of the tracks off SZA's second studio album, "SOS". The set was released in December 2022 and features guest appearances from the likes of Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott (II) and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.

"SOS" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the U.S. It spent ten non-consecutive weeks atop the chart, making it the longest-running number-one female album of the decade and the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks atop the chart since Whitney Houston's Whitney (1987). The project also earned SZA the 2023 BET Award for Album of the Year.

