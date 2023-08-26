 

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday
The 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' actor treats social media users to a good look at his fit physique in a never-seen-before picture of him enjoying a shower in an open space.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos has appeared youthful despite his age. A few days after celebrating turning 60 years old, the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" actor treated social media users to a look at his jaw-dropping body figure in a new steamy photo.

On Thursday, August 24, the star, who marked his birthday on August 19, proudly showed off his fit physique and bared his toned back in a never-seen-before picture via Instagram. In the snap, he was topless while standing in front of a shower in an open space.

John was turning his face around in the direction of the camera behind him while one of his hands was placed on his lower body. He appeared to have refreshed himself with the water pouring out of the shower head as his dark-colored short sleek back hair was wet.

Along with the sizzling snap, the "My Man Is a Loser" actor simply wrote in the caption, "The other side of 60." Near the end of it, he credited his wife and actress Caitlin McHugh for catching the moment in a picture.

It did not take long for John to be showered with praise after sharing the photo. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user exclaimed, "And still zero backfat Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol." Another joined in, "If all men looked like this at 60, I might actually consider a sugar daddy."

A third, in the meantime, voiced their curiosity by writing, "I wonder if he asked caitlin to take the picture or did @caitlinskybound just take it." Meanwhile, a fourth thanked the actor, "Thank you for giving the gays exactly what hat they want."

A few days prior, John received a number of birthday tributes including one from Caitlin. On August 19, she made use of her own Instagram page to honor her husband on his birthday. In the caption of her post, she could not help but gush over him by writing, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments."

The star of "The Vampire Diaries" went on to express her excitement for his upcoming project, "I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October." She further spilled, " 'If You Would Have Told Me' is available for pre-sale," adding a smiling face emoji. She later exclaimed, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

