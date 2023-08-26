Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old 'Uncut Gems' star looks unrecognizable in a new Instagram picture, which sees her rocking platinum blonde locks and matching bleached eyebrows.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox makes a huge transformation when it comes to her look. The "Uncut Gems" star looked unrecognizable in a new Instagram picture, which saw her rocking platinum blonde locks and matching bleached eyebrows.

Shared on Thursday, August 24, the photo features the model's new 'do being swept in a messy side part and styled in a wet hair look. She ditched her signature makeup of a thick cat-eye or bold lip color as she showed her bare face to put everyone's attention to her dyed eyebrows.

In her post, the former girlfriend of Kanye West also shared two other images that highlighted more of her recent hair changes. One photo showed her as a redhead, while another snap saw her sporting her naturally dark brown roots. "Shades," the 33-year-old simply wrote in the caption.

British photographer Amanda de Cadenet commented, "Back to blonde 100%." Some fans also raved about Julia's new look with one saying, "The blonde looks beautiful on you." Another added, "BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!!!!"

Prior to this, Julia opened up about how bleaching her eyebrows helped her go incognito. "Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less," she said on Instagram Stories last May. "Even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity."

Julia, who is known for her daring style choices, claimed in a separate interview that she's "veryy instinctual." The mom of one further elaborated in an E! News interview last September, "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

The actress also said that she isn't worried about going viral or setting a trend. "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself," she noted, "and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

You can share this post!