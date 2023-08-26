 

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde
Instagram
Celebrity

The 33-year-old 'Uncut Gems' star looks unrecognizable in a new Instagram picture, which sees her rocking platinum blonde locks and matching bleached eyebrows.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox makes a huge transformation when it comes to her look. The "Uncut Gems" star looked unrecognizable in a new Instagram picture, which saw her rocking platinum blonde locks and matching bleached eyebrows.

Shared on Thursday, August 24, the photo features the model's new 'do being swept in a messy side part and styled in a wet hair look. She ditched her signature makeup of a thick cat-eye or bold lip color as she showed her bare face to put everyone's attention to her dyed eyebrows.

In her post, the former girlfriend of Kanye West also shared two other images that highlighted more of her recent hair changes. One photo showed her as a redhead, while another snap saw her sporting her naturally dark brown roots. "Shades," the 33-year-old simply wrote in the caption.

  Editors' Pick

British photographer Amanda de Cadenet commented, "Back to blonde 100%." Some fans also raved about Julia's new look with one saying, "The blonde looks beautiful on you." Another added, "BLONDES HAVE MORE FUN!!!!"

Prior to this, Julia opened up about how bleaching her eyebrows helped her go incognito. "Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less," she said on Instagram Stories last May. "Even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity."

Julia, who is known for her daring style choices, claimed in a separate interview that she's "veryy instinctual." The mom of one further elaborated in an E! News interview last September, "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

The actress also said that she isn't worried about going viral or setting a trend. "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself," she noted, "and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'
Related Posts
Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini

Julia Fox Proves She's Still Got Her 'A**' While Going Almost Naked at NY Beach

Julia Fox Proves She's Still Got Her 'A**' While Going Almost Naked at NY Beach

Julia Fox Sees the Term Beauty as 'Subtle Way' to 'Oppress' Women

Julia Fox Sees the Term Beauty as 'Subtle Way' to 'Oppress' Women

Julia Fox Admits She's 'Permanently Banned' From One Store for Shoplifting

Julia Fox Admits She's 'Permanently Banned' From One Store for Shoplifting

Latest News
Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
  • Aug 26, 2023

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
  • Aug 26, 2023

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits
  • Aug 26, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde
  • Aug 26, 2023

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame
  • Aug 26, 2023

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday
  • Aug 26, 2023

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu