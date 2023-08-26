 

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 23-year-old actress reveals that she received 'vile' comments on her body from co-workers on the Broadway production of Tina Fey's 2004 movie of the same name.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Renee Rapp opened up about an unpleasant experience while starring in the "Mean Girls" musical. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed that she received "vile" comments on her body from co-workers on the Broadway production of "Mean Girls".

Speaking for the outlet for the interview, which was published on Wednesday, August 23, Renee shared that some of her co-workers treated her poorly when she struggled with an eating disorder. She claimed they "would say some vile f**king things to me about my body."

The actress, who was cast in the role of Regina George at age 19, also claimed that the cruel remarks got so bad prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At one point, her parents had to fly out to New York City to remove her from the show "for fear of what it was doing to her health."

  Editors' Pick

Renee opened up that she's still struggling with an eating disorder, though things are better now that she gets her parents' full support. "Eating disorders don't just go away and like, you're healed, like: 'Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!' It's a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere," she explained.

"At least my parents know that I've been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win," the 23-year-old said, "They worry like hell, but they're chilling, I guess." The star noted that she feels more comfortable speaking out about her mental health struggles now after she previously "suffered in silence for so many years."

Despite the alleged body-shaming experience, Renee is still set to reprise her role as Regina in the musical movie version of "Mean Girls". She will be joined by Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli'i Cravalho in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Angourie, Jaquel and Auli'i will play Cady, Damian and Janis respectively.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member
Latest News
Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder
  • Aug 26, 2023

Cops Rushing to Paris Jackson's House Due to Intruder

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died
  • Aug 26, 2023

Diplo Crying in Airport Bathroom After His Mom Died

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers
  • Aug 26, 2023

Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers

Jada Pinkett Smith Feels Emotionally Drained From Writing Her Memoir
  • Aug 26, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Feels Emotionally Drained From Writing Her Memoir

Melissa Joan Hart Recounts Her Encounter With the Holy Spirit
  • Aug 26, 2023

Melissa Joan Hart Recounts Her Encounter With the Holy Spirit

Safaree Samuels Appears to Diss Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Support
  • Aug 26, 2023

Safaree Samuels Appears to Diss Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Support

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video