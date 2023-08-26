Renee Rapp Body-Shamed by 'Vile' 'Mean Girls' Musical Co-Workers

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 23-year-old actress reveals that she received 'vile' comments on her body from co-workers on the Broadway production of Tina Fey's 2004 movie of the same name.

AceShowbiz - Renee Rapp opened up about an unpleasant experience while starring in the "Mean Girls" musical. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed that she received "vile" comments on her body from co-workers on the Broadway production of "Mean Girls".

Speaking for the outlet for the interview, which was published on Wednesday, August 23, Renee shared that some of her co-workers treated her poorly when she struggled with an eating disorder. She claimed they "would say some vile f**king things to me about my body."

The actress, who was cast in the role of Regina George at age 19, also claimed that the cruel remarks got so bad prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At one point, her parents had to fly out to New York City to remove her from the show "for fear of what it was doing to her health."

Renee opened up that she's still struggling with an eating disorder, though things are better now that she gets her parents' full support. "Eating disorders don't just go away and like, you're healed, like: 'Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!' It's a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere," she explained.

"At least my parents know that I've been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win," the 23-year-old said, "They worry like hell, but they're chilling, I guess." The star noted that she feels more comfortable speaking out about her mental health struggles now after she previously "suffered in silence for so many years."

Despite the alleged body-shaming experience, Renee is still set to reprise her role as Regina in the musical movie version of "Mean Girls". She will be joined by Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli'i Cravalho in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Angourie, Jaquel and Auli'i will play Cady, Damian and Janis respectively.

