 

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Insists Husband Tyler Never Fat-Shamed Her Amid Speculations

The MTV personality speaks up after her younger brother Nicholas highlighted a scene from a 2016 episode of 'Teen Mom OG', in which Tyler called her a 'heifer.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Catelynn Lowell has come to her husband's defense amid wild speculations. Upon hearing chatters saying Tyler Baltierra fat-shamed her while filming "Teen Mom", the reality star insisted that her spouse would never do that.

"If I was ever being body-shamed or called out of my name in front of my kids, I would be gone," the MTV personality says on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. "Because I don't want my children to think that that's OK to be treated like that. So that's kind of why I get angry."

Catelynn went on to note that the assumption she'd accept any such behavior "takes away from [her] strength" as a woman. "That's what makes me angry, that you really think that I would just sit and take something like that if it was happening," she pointed out.

Catelynn spoke up after her younger brother Nicholas highlighted a scene from a 2016 episode of "Teen Mom OG". In the clip reposted by Catelynn on August 12 on Instagram, he said, "Recently, my feelings toward Tyler have changed."

"I don't like Tyler because of the way he treats my sister," Nicholas added. "I can't and won't respect a man who tells my sister, says that he'll love her no matter what, and then proceeds to call her a 'heifer.' "

During the episode, Catelynn told Tyler she was thinking of returning to the Weight Watchers program. In response, her spouse said, "It's your body, you can do what you want. I mean, obviously, I don't want no heifer for a wife."

