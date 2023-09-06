Renee Rapp Cuts Back Partying After Being 'Drugged' and Going Missing for Hours

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Renee Rapp has admitted that she cut back partying due to one of the most difficult experiences in her life. Making an appearance on a podcast titled "On Purpose With Jay Shetty", the actress of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" revealed that she once was "drugged" and went missing for seven hours.

During an interview in the Monday, September 4 episode of the podcast, the 23-year-old singer opened up about her unpleasant experience which happened when she was hanging out with her new friends. She spilled, "I still have no idea what happened, no clue what happened. But I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours."

"I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out [with] a new group of people, and they were partiers," she explained. "I had always had to, like, really nail myself to the ground, and I had always been just so incredibly nervous, and for the first time, I just didn't. I really let my judgment go when it came to the people that were around me." She also noted that she had just gone through a breakup at that time.

Renee went on to recall, "We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew, I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up at 5 in the morning, completely alone."

"I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard," she continued. "I had missed two texts from two people that I was with at like 10:30 the night before. Which was like seven hours had gone by. They were like, 'Hey I guess you left, we'll see you when we see you.' "

"And I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was and told my parents, told some of my friends, and just kind of explained it in a really matter-of-fact way," Renee said. "And they were all very concerned, and I didn't even really understand what was happening, because again, I didn't recall anything that had happened."

"A couple months later we really delved into it. I kind of started to have to deal with everything that happened, and I was just crying, so upset, and very confused and then resentful of those friends that I was with," the singer expressed.

Renee shared that her life-changing experience inspired her first full-length album titled "Snow Angel" which was released on August 18. "The whole time we were writing it, I felt nothing," she confessed. "Nothing. I was explaining all this stuff, and I was like, 'Yeah, and you can reference the snow as whatever you want to reference it as,' and things like that."

"And I felt nothing at all until we had recorded the song, the whole thing was done and I played it for a bunch of my friends and my manager," she stated. "And everybody was like, 'This is insane.' But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience. I was fighting through an experience where I [had] no idea what happened to me, lost friends, felt like I couldn't go out with anybody and trust anybody."

The former Broadway star added, "And then it was like trying to explain the situation in a way that I could understand it but I didn't really understand it and then wanting to write a song about it and wanting to write an album about it."

