Catelynn Lowell 'Surprised' to Get Pregnant Again 'So Fast' After Suffering Miscarriage
The 'Teen Mom' star announces she and her husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting their fourth child, three months after she revealed about her pregnancy loss.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Catelynn Lowell is pregnant again. When announcing that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting their fourth child together, the "Teen Mom" star claimed she was "surprised" to conceive "so fast" after suffering a miscarriage around three months prior.

The 28-year-old expectant mother broke the happy news in an interview with Celebuzz. "I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby! But we are so excited," she gushed over her latest pregnancy.

Catelynn also made public her pregnancy via Instagram. She posted a picture of her young daughters, 6-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Vaeda Luma, that saw Nova holding up a sign that read, "27 weeks until I become a big sister."

Along with the snap, the reality star added an ultrasound of her unborn baby and a photo of a positive pregnancy test. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."

This baby news came after Catelynn divulged in December 2020 that she suffered a pregnancy loss. "About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting," she told the Champion Daily. "We were soooo excited! We didn't tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like 6 different pregnancy tests to make sure!"

"On Thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding. No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down," she further explained. "We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions... experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."

Catelyn, who wed Tyler in 2015, had previously suffered another miscarriage. During a February 2020 episode of "Teen Mom OG", her husband recalled, "It's very traumatic. When you see her shaking and she's got blood everywhere... We just held each other. There's nothing you can really do."

Aside from Nova and Vaeda, the couple is also parents to 11-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption while they were on "16 and Pregnant" back in 2009.

