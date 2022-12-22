 

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Urges Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans - Find Out Why

The MTV star shares in a new interview that she has been trying to get her husband sign up for OnlyFans after he starts flaunting his body transformation on Instagram.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Catelynn Lowell is ready for some hustling. The "Teen Mom" star shares in a new interview that she has been trying to get her husband of 7-year Tyler Baltierra join OnlyFans for side income.

"I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans," Catelynn told E! News on Wednesday, December 21. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans."

Of her husband, who recently showed some skin to flaunt his body transformation, the 30-year-old reality TV star continued, "Boy, he looked good let me tell you. But I tell him all the time, 'You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You'd be making some big bucks with that.' "

Tyler has been documenting his fitness journey on his Instagram account. Catelynn claimed that her husband's lifestyle has also inspired her to start her own fitness routine.

"I go to the gym five days a week now," she shared, adding that Tyler's workout lifestyle has changed him for the better. "I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger."

Should Tyler join OnlyFans, he will not be the first "Teen Mom" star to join the adult site. Prior to this, Jenelle Evans, Farrah Abraham and Brianna DeJesus had already joined the platform.

While it remains to be seen if Tyler will take his wife's advice, the couple is currently focusing on raising their daughters, Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and 15-month-old Rya. They are also birth parents to Carly, 13, who they placed for adoption in 2009.

The pair had a brief trial separation in 2019. Now, they continue going strong as they gear up for a new season of "Teen Mom: Family Reunion". As for the secrets to their long-lasting relationship, Catelynn spilled, "It's been lots of therapy. It's been lots of couples therapy. It's been hard conversations and you either grow apart or you grow together and, thankfully, Ty and I have grown together."

"In the beginning, when we were so young, I feel like it was a lot of trauma bonding," she continued. "Him having a rough childhood and me having a rough childhood and us coming together as each other's safe place. And it's just progressed over the years and we've done a lot of hard work."

