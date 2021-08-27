Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Instagram Celebrity

Tyler shares a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram as he has been showing off his fitness progress to his followers, prompting fans to leave thirsty comments underneath the post.

AceShowbiz - Catelynn Lowell is a proud mom and wife. The "Teen Mom" star knows very well that her husband Tyler Baltierra is hot, but she wants to make sure that he is hers and no one stands a chance with him.

Earlier this week, Tyler posted a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram as he has been showing off his fitness progress to his followers. "I won't ever stop fighting even when my body is bleeding broken & all bruised stumbling. It will not inhibit my journey," he wrote in the caption. Tyler also vows to "keep rising & learning while adapting any strategy needed to reach my peak of victory … #FitnessJourney #WritingIsHealing #WritingIsMotivating."

Gushing over her husband, Catelynn wrote in the comment section, "Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy," adding some drooling face emojis. However, she's not the only who was drooling over Tyler as the MTV personality notice some thirsty comments underneath the post.

"Damn damn damn damn damn damn damn it boy that's all the words that come to mind other than your wife is one lucky woman," one user wrote. "It's big," another person vaguely commented, with someone else saying, "You look great Tyler!!! It's hot AF out here in St Clair County!!!!"

In response to the thirsty comments, Catelynn wrote in a separate comment, "All these thirsty girls on here. STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! #gtfoh."

Tyler has been making use of his social media account to show fans his weight loss and body transformation for more than a year. Back in June, he revealed that he had gained 34 pounds of muscle. He also treated fans to a before-and-after photo of what he looked like when he was 165 pounds and what he looks like now at 199 pounds.