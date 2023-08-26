Kevin Hart Laments Looking Like a 'Mess' After Race Injury: 'Everything's Swollen'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor, who has been put in a wheelchair after tearing some of his core muscles following a race, also likens his manhood to a thumb.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart let everyone know that he regrets challenging former NFL star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash. One day after revealing that he tore some of his core muscles following the race, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor laments looking like a "mess."



In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, August 24, the comedian declared, "People, don't do this s**t. Not at the age 40 and up." He added, "That's what my stupid a** in this situation, look at this, you know how long it take me to get the f**k out the car? I'm a mess."

Kevin went on to detail, "Guys, it's bad. It's f**king bad. My d**k look like a thumb, everything's swollen, balls done got big as hell, s**t went here, balls look like my fists, can't move my god damned legs." He then noted, "All from, 'Your mark, get set, go.' Never again."

"Let me tell you something, I'm getting all types of calls," the funnyman further divulged. "I'm getting calls from friends, athletes. Everybody starts all the same, 'Man, what the f**k?' That's what they say. 'What the f**k were you thinking Kev, how you do that? Man, you supposed to be in shape.' "

Referencing his age, Kevin doubled down, "B***h, I am in shape. This has nothing to do with being in shape."

You can share this post!