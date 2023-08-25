Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'

Music

AceShowbiz - While a breakup mostly sucks for people, Selena Gomez proves on her new song that it can be exciting. On Friday, August 24, the "Only Murders in the Building" star released a track called "Single Soon" in which she sings about celebrating her newfound freedom.

The song arrived alongside its official music video that opens with Selena writing a note for her soon-to-be ex that reads, "I'm sorry I can't, don't hate me." In the meantime, a voice from her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey plays in the background, "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all."

The video then cuts to a scene where the former Disney darling puts on a shimmering pink mini-dress. She then steps out for dinner with three of her girlfriends, does karaoke, and goes on a night drive.

"I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sings. "I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon."

Selena first teased the song one week prior as she confirmed her return to music. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote on Instagram on August 17. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

Selena joined forces with her previous collaborators like Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat for "Single Soon". The former Disney darling teamed up with Benny for their 2021 hit with J Balvin and Tainy "I Can't Get Enough". Meanwhile, she partnered up with Cashmere and Tory Lanez for their 2017 song "Trust Nobody".

