Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

The 55-year-old 'Ray' actor is photographed enjoying a night out with a mystery blonde at Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu, California, months after he was hospitalized for a mystery illness.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx had a romantic date night with a mystery woman. The 55-year-old actor was photographed enjoying a night out with a mystery blonde on Wednesday, August 23 in Malibu, California.

In pictures circulating online, the "Django Unchained" actor was joined by the unidentified woman at Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu, CA. For the dinner date, he opted for a plaid jacket, beige fedora hat and sunglasses.

As for his beautiful companion, she looked chic in a beige corset crop top and what appeared to be matching bottoms. The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they were all smiling.

He could also be seen motioning his hand toward her while outside the restaurant and hugging an unknown pal. Following the dinner date, the twosome returned to his car together.

Earlier this month, Jamie opened up about his condition after he was hospitalized for a mystery illness four months ago. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption, "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…."

The "Ray" actor also thanked his fans who "reached out and sent well wishes and prayers," and said he plans to thank everyone "personally." He added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day... #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

The Academy Award winner is thankfully recovering just fine after the health scare. Recently, he was seen swimming in Tulum earlier this week during his Mexican getaway with his family. He was also photographed in the lobby of the venue.

