 

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu
Instagram
Celebrity

The 55-year-old 'Ray' actor is photographed enjoying a night out with a mystery blonde at Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu, California, months after he was hospitalized for a mystery illness.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx had a romantic date night with a mystery woman. The 55-year-old actor was photographed enjoying a night out with a mystery blonde on Wednesday, August 23 in Malibu, California.

In pictures circulating online, the "Django Unchained" actor was joined by the unidentified woman at Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu, CA. For the dinner date, he opted for a plaid jacket, beige fedora hat and sunglasses.

As for his beautiful companion, she looked chic in a beige corset crop top and what appeared to be matching bottoms. The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they were all smiling.

  Editors' Pick

He could also be seen motioning his hand toward her while outside the restaurant and hugging an unknown pal. Following the dinner date, the twosome returned to his car together.

Earlier this month, Jamie opened up about his condition after he was hospitalized for a mystery illness four months ago. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and added the caption, "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…."

The "Ray" actor also thanked his fans who "reached out and sent well wishes and prayers," and said he plans to thank everyone "personally." He added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day... #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

The Academy Award winner is thankfully recovering just fine after the health scare. Recently, he was seen swimming in Tulum earlier this week during his Mexican getaway with his family. He was also photographed in the lobby of the venue.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx 'Can See the Light' After His Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Latest News
Busy Philipps Shares Emotional Tribute After Her 'Most Loyal' Friend Died
  • Aug 25, 2023

Busy Philipps Shares Emotional Tribute After Her 'Most Loyal' Friend Died

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Ed Sheeran Details Inspirations for New Album 'Autumn Variations'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Ed Sheeran Details Inspirations for New Album 'Autumn Variations'

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival
  • Aug 25, 2023

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

'Heat' Director Still Holding Out Hope to Make Sequel
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Heat' Director Still Holding Out Hope to Make Sequel

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released
  • Aug 25, 2023

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video