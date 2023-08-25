 

Bethenny Frankel Accused by Lala Kent of 'Completely' Exploiting Raquel Leviss

Bethenny Frankel Accused by Lala Kent of 'Completely' Exploiting Raquel Leviss
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives' alum is slammed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' member for taking advantage of the embattled reality TV star following Tom Sandoval scandal.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has alleged Bethenny Frankel exploited Raquel Leviss. The 28-year-old star recently dropped by Bethenny's podcast - where she discussed the fallout from her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval - and Lala has now claimed that Bethenny "completely exploited" the "Vanderpump Rules" star.

"It was a hit. A lot of people listened. I'm happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips. And what I gathered from it is, Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again," Lala, 32, said on the "Give Them Lala" podcast.

Lala also claimed that Bethenny is out of touch with "reality" and "reality TV." She said, "I felt like Bethenny really tried to like push her into a certain direction. And Rachel being someone who … is very easy to manipulate. You put words out there and she's like 'yeah that's how I feel' [but] it's like, you don't."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Raquel claimed that the cheating scandal has breathed new life into "Vanderpump Rules". The reality star suggested that the controversy could've actually saved the long-running reality series.

During an interview on the "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Raquel said, "The show was going to be cancelled after season ten, and if it wasn't for Scandoval, there wouldn't be another season."

Prior to that, Alex Baskin, the executive producer of "Vanderpump Rules", described the timing of the cheating scandal as "perfect." He told Deadline, "The story of 'Vanderpump' is one of survival more than anything."

"We were coming off a really tough ninth season and we had the cast firings before the season and there was a low energy season during the pandemic. To the network's credit, they gave us another run at it and we had a resurgence anyway."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Related Posts
Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment

Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment

Bethenny Frankel Called 'Hypocrite' by Kyle Cooke for 'Cashing In' on Raquel Leviss' Interview

Bethenny Frankel Called 'Hypocrite' by Kyle Cooke for 'Cashing In' on Raquel Leviss' Interview

Bethenny Frankel Almost Re-Teamed With Bravo Before Throwing Network Under the Bus

Bethenny Frankel Almost Re-Teamed With Bravo Before Throwing Network Under the Bus

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Latest News
Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation
  • Aug 25, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi