Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

It's revealed that Britney pays the rent for the luxurious apartment where estranged husband now lives after he moved out of her house amid divorce proceedings.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is spending $10,000 a month to rent an apartment for estranged husband Sam Asghari. Sam, 29, lodged divorce papers earlier this month after moving out of their Los Angeles marital home and insiders have revealed that Britney is paying his rent.

"Britney's handlers thought it wise to make the gesture" despite their acrimonious split after just 14 months of marriage, a source said to TMZ.

Sam's new home is reportedly located in one of the most high-end apartment buildings in Los Angeles and he managed to negotiate a better apartment in the building for the base price.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Britney and Sam have decided that he will keep their Doberman, Porsha, who Sam bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, and their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs will remain with Britney.

Britney has also appeared to replace Porsha with a teeny white fluff ball called Snow that appears to be a Maltese. Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it's her world and we just live in it !!!" She said in the video, "Let me show them how tiny you are. Say 'hi' Snow!"

Sam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the estranged couple's separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys' fees. There have already been reports Sam believed Britney cheated on him - causing an alleged "nuclear" row at the end of July, according to sources.

There have also been claims Sam has told friends the singer was violent towards him and would act so "erratically" she would allegedly chuck knives at the wall of the LA mansion where they married in 2022.

The "Lucky" singer is said to be living with her older sibling Bryan, who she remained close to throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family's controversial conservatorship.

