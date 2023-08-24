 

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Despite being featured in the 'My Prerogative' singer's biography 'The Woman in Me', the personal trainer-tuned-actor reportedly won't get a penny from his estranged wife's tell-all book.

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari won't be making a dime off from Britney Spears' upcoming memoir. Amid reports that he signed a deal that would pay him a million dollars for every year of marriage in the eventuality of a breakup, the model is not going to be able to profit from the singer's tell-all book.

According to a new report, Britney and Sam's "iron-clad prenup" prohibits him from make a penny from her biography "The Woman in Me". A source tells Page Six, "Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing - there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney's book, that's her book."

Daily Mail previously reported that Sam will be featured in the tell-all, but "not a lot." A source told the news outlet earlier this month, "Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You'll see on October 24 when it comes out."

In July, Britney gushed about how much work she put into the book over the past year. "I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done so you guys better like it, and if you don't like it, that’s fine too," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

After Sam filed for divorce earlier this month, it was reported that Britney "frantically" attempted to rewrite the memoir. According to reports, the autobiography mostly focuses on the pop star's "early life, career, and journey out of her conservatorship" but does feature Sam to an extent.

A source told The Daily Star, the 41-year-old is "keen to control the narrative" of her divorce and had been "frantically rewriting" the work before publication. "Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book," the source claimed.

However, TMZ said that no changes will be made to the memoir. "There won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce," sources told the site. Because the "Overprotected" songstress gave her "final sign-off" on the book just two weeks before her split news, she now has "no right to demand any further changes" before it's published on its originally planned release day of October 24.

