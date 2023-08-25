 

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

The 'Little Mermaid' actress comes to her older sibling's defense after the latter appears to respond to Funky's rant, in which he suggests that she is not attractive without makeup.

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey has shown support to her sister Chloe Bailey amid criticism against her. After the "Have Mercy" hitmaker appeared to fire back at Funky Dineva for calling her "inauthentic," "The Little Mermaid (2023)" actress took to social media to back up her older sibling.

The drama started after Funky ripped Chloe for shutting down Halle's pregnancy rumors. "I can officially say I don't like her. Chloe Bailey is so goddamn lame to me," the YouTuber declared in a recent episode of Fox Soul's "Tea-G-I-F". He added, "First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous and s**t, and now you're trying to be a gangster. None of it is f**king believable."

"And I'm probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain't cute," the blogger emphasized. "She never should've shown up on that camera with that fat-a** face without no makeup. You're inauthentic, that's why your s**t aint selling."

  Editors' Pick

Seemingly catching wind of Funky's rant, Chloe shared her response on Twitter. "lol people be so mad at your happiness. get help," Beyonce Knowles' protege simply penned.

Halle then came to Chloe's defense. Quote-retweeting her sister's post, the 23-year-old actress/singer stressed, "they need help immediately!!!"

