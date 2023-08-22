Britney Spears Has 'No Right' to Alter Memoir Despite Desperate Call for Changes Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

Britney's desperate plea to rewrite her upcoming tell-all book to reflect her ugly separation from Sam Asghari has been denied as release date is fast approaching.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears can't make changes to her memoir, according to sources. The 41-year-old pop superstar - who took back control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 - is due to release her bombshell autobiography "The Woman in Me" in October and, despite reports that she was "hastily rewriting" the tome after husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce, insiders have now insisted that it will go to print as is.

"There won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce," sources told TMZ. Because the "Overprotected" songstress gave her "final sign-off" on the book just two weeks ago, she now has "no right to demand any further changes" before it's published on its originally planned release day of October 24.

News of the divorce broke last week before Sam confirmed that the pair had "decided to end [their] journey together" but sources also explained to the outlet that presales of the book - which takes its title from a lyric in Britney's 2001 hit "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" - have "only increased" even though nothing about the divorce will make the final print.

According to reports, the autobiography mostly focuses on Britney's "early life, career, and journey out of her conservatorship" but does feature Sam to an extent.

The news comes just hours after it was claimed that the pop legend - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a total of 55 hours in early 2004 before going on to have Sean, 17, and Preston, 16 with second husband Kevin Federline - was "keen to control the narrative" of her divorce and had been "frantically rewriting" the work before publication.

A source told The Daily Star, "Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book."

Just days after the announcement, the "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker addressed the split publicly for the first time, as she admitted that she "couldn't take the pain" of staying silent any longer.

She wrote on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! (sic)"

