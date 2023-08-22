 

Britney Spears Has 'No Right' to Alter Memoir Despite Desperate Call for Changes Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Has 'No Right' to Alter Memoir Despite Desperate Call for Changes Amid Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

Britney's desperate plea to rewrite her upcoming tell-all book to reflect her ugly separation from Sam Asghari has been denied as release date is fast approaching.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears can't make changes to her memoir, according to sources. The 41-year-old pop superstar - who took back control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 - is due to release her bombshell autobiography "The Woman in Me" in October and, despite reports that she was "hastily rewriting" the tome after husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce, insiders have now insisted that it will go to print as is.

"There won't be any changes made to the memoir to reflect Britney's divorce," sources told TMZ. Because the "Overprotected" songstress gave her "final sign-off" on the book just two weeks ago, she now has "no right to demand any further changes" before it's published on its originally planned release day of October 24.

News of the divorce broke last week before Sam confirmed that the pair had "decided to end [their] journey together" but sources also explained to the outlet that presales of the book - which takes its title from a lyric in Britney's 2001 hit "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" - have "only increased" even though nothing about the divorce will make the final print.

According to reports, the autobiography mostly focuses on Britney's "early life, career, and journey out of her conservatorship" but does feature Sam to an extent.

  Editors' Pick

The news comes just hours after it was claimed that the pop legend - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a total of 55 hours in early 2004 before going on to have Sean, 17, and Preston, 16 with second husband Kevin Federline - was "keen to control the narrative" of her divorce and had been "frantically rewriting" the work before publication.

A source told The Daily Star, "Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book."

Just days after the announcement, the "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker addressed the split publicly for the first time, as she admitted that she "couldn't take the pain" of staying silent any longer.

She wrote on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Vamps' James McVey Returns With Solo Debut Single Following Vocal Cord Surgery

Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Resist Buying Wedding Dress Despite Having No Plan to Get Married
Related Posts
Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears 'Frantically' Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle

Britney Spears 'Frantically' Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney and Sam Asghari 'Shut Down Any and All Communication' With Each Other Amid Divorce

Britney and Sam Asghari 'Shut Down Any and All Communication' With Each Other Amid Divorce

Latest News
Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition
  • Aug 22, 2023

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic
  • Aug 22, 2023

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'
  • Aug 22, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued for Alleged Backstage Attack
  • Aug 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued for Alleged Backstage Attack

Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Resist Buying Wedding Dress Despite Having No Plan to Get Married
  • Aug 22, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Resist Buying Wedding Dress Despite Having No Plan to Get Married

Britney Spears Has 'No Right' to Alter Memoir Despite Desperate Call for Changes Amid Divorce
  • Aug 22, 2023

Britney Spears Has 'No Right' to Alter Memoir Despite Desperate Call for Changes Amid Divorce

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'