 

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
Instagram
Celebrity

During a cast reunion to show support to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, the Brittany S. Pierce depicter pays tribute to the late actress.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Glee" cast came together to stand in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. During the reunion on Wednesday, August 23, Heather Morris made sure that her late co-star Naya Rivera was included.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of the happy reconciliation. In one of the pictures, the star, who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce on the musical series, could be seen wearing a T-shirt designed by Paper 8 that read "Heather Morris is an actor."

She, meanwhile, paid tribute to Naya as she held a sign quoting Naya's "Glee" character, Santana Lopez. "The only straight I am is straight-up broke," it read.

Naya tragically passed away in July 2020 after she drowned while boating with her son Josey, who was found alone on a rental pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found five days after her disappearance.

  Editors' Pick

Joining Heather during the outing were other "Glee" alums, including Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale. Dot-Marie Jones, Iqbal Theba and Josh Sussman also participated in the reunion to support television and film workers that are in the middle of a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Kevin shared a group picture from the event. "Glee day on the picket line," he wrote in the caption, adding hashtags of #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #unionstrong. Jenna, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on "Glee", also took to her page to treat her followers to some photos of the get-together.

"A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong," she captioned the snaps.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Amber Heard Escapes Further Charges for Illegal Importation of Her Dogs Into Australia
Related Posts
Heather Morris 'Blew It Off' When Naya Rivera Tried to Help Her Overcome Eating Disorder

Heather Morris 'Blew It Off' When Naya Rivera Tried to Help Her Overcome Eating Disorder

Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Cuts Dancers Due to Their Zodiac Sign

Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Cuts Dancers Due to Their Zodiac Sign

Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale Remember Naya Rivera on Her First Death Anniversary

Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale Remember Naya Rivera on Her First Death Anniversary

Heather Morris on Lea Michele's Controversial 'Glee' Behavior: It Was Very Hush-Hush on Set

Heather Morris on Lea Michele's Controversial 'Glee' Behavior: It Was Very Hush-Hush on Set

Latest News
Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir
  • Aug 24, 2023

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
  • Aug 24, 2023

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi