Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

During a cast reunion to show support to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, the Brittany S. Pierce depicter pays tribute to the late actress.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Glee" cast came together to stand in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes. During the reunion on Wednesday, August 23, Heather Morris made sure that her late co-star Naya Rivera was included.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of the happy reconciliation. In one of the pictures, the star, who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce on the musical series, could be seen wearing a T-shirt designed by Paper 8 that read "Heather Morris is an actor."

She, meanwhile, paid tribute to Naya as she held a sign quoting Naya's "Glee" character, Santana Lopez. "The only straight I am is straight-up broke," it read.

Naya tragically passed away in July 2020 after she drowned while boating with her son Josey, who was found alone on a rental pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found five days after her disappearance.

Joining Heather during the outing were other "Glee" alums, including Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale. Dot-Marie Jones, Iqbal Theba and Josh Sussman also participated in the reunion to support television and film workers that are in the middle of a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Kevin shared a group picture from the event. "Glee day on the picket line," he wrote in the caption, adding hashtags of #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #unionstrong. Jenna, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on "Glee", also took to her page to treat her followers to some photos of the get-together.

"A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong," she captioned the snaps.

