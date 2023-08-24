 

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Before receiving the compliment from the actress of 'The Disaster Artist', the 'Like a Boss' star uploads a snap wherein she strikes a pose in a bodysuit and high heels.

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek's new sultry photo has prompted Sharon Stone to shower the former with praise. Shortly after sharing the never-seen-before sizzling snap on social media, the "Like a Boss" actress was deemed "hot" by the actress of "The Disaster Artist".

On Wednesday, August 23, Sharon could not help but gush over Salma via Instagram. In the comments section of Salma's post, Sharon exclaimed, "You are a hot cup of Java lady." Near the end of it, she added a smiling face with two heart eyes and laughing face emojis.

Sharon's compliment came shortly after Salma uploaded a steamy photo of herself on her Instagram page. In the snap, she could be seen showing off her jaw-dropping body figure while striking a pose in what appeared to be a backyard. She was sitting down on a wooden chair, crossing her legs and holding a mug on one of her hands.

At that time, Salma was soaking up the sun in a sleeveless black bodysuit that came with a plunging neckline. She completed her summer look with a pair of black sunglasses, matching open-toe platform high heels and an ivory-colored beach hat. She also polished her fingernails in white and her toenails in bright red. For her long brown hair, she let it reach her shoulder and styled it into loose waves.

Along with the post, the actress playing Ajak in MCU's "Eternals" asked her devotees in the caption, "Who likes coffee? [a hot beverage emoji]." The 56-year-old star also offered a Spanish translation of it by writing, "A quien le gusta el cafe?"

Salma's post quickly garnered positive online responses. Actress Halle Berry could be seen liking the photo. Meanwhile, in the comments section, "Avatar" actress Zoe Saldana penned, "[Woman raising hand emoji] I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours." Another Instagram user marveled, "Coffee is LIFE!!! I can't wake up without it. P.S. look at youuuu girl, you're so gorgeous."

The praises that Salma received for her youthful appearance came more than one month after she spilled the secrets behind her beauty. In the Wednesday, July 19 episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, she told host Kelly Ripa, "No Botox!"

"Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun," the Oscar-nominated star further explained. "It's actually feeling the energy. And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."

